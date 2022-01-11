Sentrx™ Animal Care, Inc. Announces Formation of Their Ophthalmology Scientific and Medical Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrx, an animal health company that transforms complex biotechnologies into easy-to-use care solutions that promote the long-term well-being of animals, today announced the formation of a US-based Ophthalmology Scientific and Medical Advisory Board (OSMAB) comprised of veterinary and scientific leaders in ophthalmology and clinical trial design. The board will be chaired by Chief Scientific Officer, Sarah Atzet, Ph.D. and will work closely with management to advance the company's clinical pipeline development in the US and the utility of its platform BioHAnce™ technology, a patented molecular matrix of cross-linked hyaluronic acid (HA).

"We've assembled a board of prestigious scientific and medical thought leaders to provide Sentrx with relevant and informed counsel in the months and years ahead, as we continue our research and application efforts and development of disruptive innovation in the veterinary ophthalmology space," said CEO of Sentrx Animal Care Brian Segebrecht. "Each member brings unique experience in clinical trial design, antiviral modeling, surgical application and overall industry expertise. The board will help ensure we develop and manufacture products that deliver meaningful innovation to the veterinary ophthalmology space."

The members of the Sentrx OSMAB are:

Sarah Atzet, Ph. D.

David Maggs, BVSc (hons), DACVO

Patricia E. Mundy, VetMB MRCVS MA (hons.) DACVO ML (Penn Law)

David Wilkie, DVM, MS, DACVO

D.J Haeussler, DVM, MS, DACVO

Kate Myrna, DVM, MS, DACVO



About Sentrx™ Animal Care, Inc.

Sentrx is a Salt Lake City-based animal health company that was founded on exclusive, worldwide rights to BioHAnce™ technology. This patented and proprietary technology uses advanced bioengineering to create a molecular matrix of crosslinked hyaluronic acid (HA) that produces a cellular scaffolding with unique physical and chemical properties. Sentrx transforms complex biotechnologies into easy-to-use care solutions that promote the long-term well-being of animals. Sentrx develops and manufactures veterinary ophthalmic and wound care products for companion animals.

To learn more, visit our website at sentrxanimalcare.com .

