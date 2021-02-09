Sentry AI Partners With Trilogy Networks, Joins Rural Cloud Initiative To Apply AI-powered Surveillance For Rural Security And Safety

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Home Sentry, Inc. ("Sentry AI"), today announces a partnership with Trilogy Networks to join the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), a unique coalition of more than 60 network and edge innovation partners committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. Sentry AI, the leading creator of AI-Powered video analytics solutions for physical security will deploy its smart surveillance platform on Trilogy's distributed cloud infrastructure. This alliance brings AI-powered Video Analytics for security cameras with Intrusion Detection, Proactive Monitoring and Smart Safety products aiming to improve the security and safety of the rural areas.

"This is groundbreaking for the rural market, home to much of the nation's critical utilities, oil and gas infrastructure," said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and board member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. "Utilizing artificial intelligence, Sentry AI enables real-time monitoring and alarms to protect these critical assets – assets well known to be security targets."

Sentry AI fixes the old-age problem of false alerts and heavily manpower-reliant security systems, especially in outdoor settings. With the latest artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Sentry AI easily transforms any legacy camera system into an automated virtual guard that can detect intrusions, recognize people and vehicles, and identify safety threats. Security intelligence is delivered real-time to security personnel through Sentry portal, mobile interface or IoT integration for 10 times more effective crime prevention.

"Sentry AI is on a mission to make our communities secure and safe. By joining RCI, we endeavor to bring our 100% software-based AI technologies to automate security monitoring across the rural America," Sentry AI Founder and CEO Uday Kiran Chaka said. "Our AI continuously learns and improves itself to cater to the specific needs of the industries and bring unparalleled value to users," Chaka said.

ABOUT SENTRY AI

Sentry AI is the global leader of AI-powered video analytics solutions for physical security and public safety.

Sentry AI offers services around the globe with thousands of successful deployments worldwide across multiple industries including smart city, central monitoring station, education, enterprise, manufacturing, home and hospitality. For more information, please visit www.smartsentry.ai

SOURCE Sentry AI

Related Links

smartsentry.ai

