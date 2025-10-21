Sentry® and TruckerCloud partnership fosters safer driving, quicker claims settlement

Fleets that opt to share telematics data can gain driver behavior insights, may earn lower insurance rates

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between Sentry® and TruckerCloud, gives trucking companies the option to share driving data—already collected by the telematics devices in most fleets—to help improve driver safety, more rapidly settle claims and avoid lawsuits, and reduce insurance costs.

"When an incident happens, we want to make sure everyone involved gets help as soon as possible," said Nick Saeger, assistant vice president of products and pricing for transportation at Sentry. "Long claims conversations don't benefit anyone. Telematics can help us act promptly to do what's right, support claimants, ensure fleet owners keep moving goods, and keep safe drivers on the road."

TruckerCloud delivers real-time information, alerts, and driving data directly to Sentry from customers who opt in. This early visibility allows claims processing to begin hours—or even days—sooner than traditional methods. Sentry can then reach out and start gathering information needed to resolve claims fairly and efficiently. Beyond crash response, the voluntary program helps:

Do what's right—faster. Telematics helps Sentry understand what happened, so claims can be handled fairly, swiftly, and efficiently—assisting claimants and reducing litigation risk.

Telematics helps Sentry understand what happened, so claims can be handled fairly, swiftly, and efficiently—assisting claimants and reducing litigation risk. Settle claims more quickly. Video and sensor data support efficient decision-making and can help avoid costly legal disputes. The American Transportation Research Institute found driver-facing cameras cleared drivers in nearly 50% of cases.

Video and sensor data support efficient decision-making and can help avoid costly legal disputes. The American Transportation Research Institute found driver-facing cameras cleared drivers in nearly 50% of cases. Foster safer driving. Real-time data supports coaching on safer behaviors—like smoother braking and fewer sharp turns.

Real-time data supports coaching on safer behaviors—like smoother braking and fewer sharp turns. Keep goods moving. Automatic alerts reduce delays, paperwork, and downtime.

Automatic alerts reduce delays, paperwork, and downtime. Lower insurance costs. Participants may qualify for up to a 5% premium discount—and may save more over time through safer driving and fewer claims.

Connecting to TruckerCloud takes under five minutes, and systems collect information on driving behaviors such as speed, braking, and following distance. Customers can connect systems they already use—like Motive, Lytx, Netradyne, Samsara, or SmartDrive—or choose from over 100 compatible options.

TruckerCloud's integration with Central Analysis Bureau (CAB) —an industry-leading provider of transportation data—delivers rapid access to safety and performance data, helping insurers make smarter, faster decisions about pricing and claims, said Dan Clements, senior director of transportation sales, underwriting, and market development at Sentry.

"This isn't just about pricing and handling claims better—it's also about helping customers improve safety," Clements said. "Thanks to TruckerCloud and CAB, we can give our teams—from claims to underwriting—better insights, swiftly, while helping get drivers back on the road safely."

"Sentry is leading the way in how commercial auto and trucking insurers assess risk and support their customers," said Spencer Mitchell, CEO of TruckerCloud. "We'reproud to help deliver tools that make fleets safer and more efficient."

"By integrating TruckerCloud's telematics data into the CAB platform we're empowering insurers like Sentry to manage risk more effectively and enhance safety across the fleets they serve," said Paul McConville, Chief Revenue Officer at CAB's parent company, Fusable.

Sentry will be sharing more information about the program with customers and agents soon. For immediate questions, email [email protected].

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding an A+ (superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best as of June 2025. Sentry and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals nationwide. For a complete list of underwriting companies, visit sentry.com.

About TruckerCloud

TruckerCloud is the leading telematics data platform for commercial auto insurance. With integrations to over 100 Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and camera systems, it enables insurers to launch telematics-based programs with turnkey ease. Purpose-built for the industry, TruckerCloud offers tools for enhanced risk assessment, streamlined claims reporting, and effective loss control, transforming commercial auto insurance with greater transparency, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making. To learn more, visit truckercloud.com.

About CAB

CAB, Central Analysis Bureau, is a flagship brand of Fusable, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for industrial and infrastructure markets, and the financial services ecosystems that support them. CAB's mission is to provide clients with the most comprehensive and actionable data in the industry to enhance safety and manage risk more effectively. Learn more at Fusable.com

SOURCE Sentry Insurance