Sentry CIO Wins Prestigious 2021 CIO of the Year ORBIE Award

In nominating Jacques for the award, Sentry CEO Travis Leonardi said, "Aside from her many achievements in leading our technology teams over the past several years, Kim fulfills another very important role as CIO and executive VP of operations. While always available to give me the technology perspective, she's a savvy business executive first, who understands the connection between operations, investment, finance and ROI," he said. "She understands that tech is a deal-breaker in today's world, and she's adept at seeing the connections between the technology we create, the businesses we run, the profit we make and the world we can change with our products and services."

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Since its inception in 1998, over 1,500 CIOs have been honored as finalists and over 350 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based upon:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

"The MiamiCIO ORBIE winners demonstrate the significance of strong technology leadership in these uncertain times. Over the past year, CIOs are leading in unprecedented ways and enabling the largest work-from-home experiment in history," said Karen Wilson, Executive Director of MiamiCIO. "The ORBIE Awards are meaningful because they are judged by peers – CIOs who understand how difficult this job is and why great leadership matters."

During the year, Jacques's teams created six new products for Sentry that supported hospitals in driving down their operations costs, while expanding Sentry's revenue opportunities. She expanded Sentry's data analytic platform with new technology, including Informatica, Citrix, Actifio and VMware horizon. This led to the development of the Agilum Healthcare Intelligence platform in only six months, a tool already used by scientists to evaluate COVID-19 drug efficacy. She also enhanced Sentry's Salesforce platform with intelligence and robotics, leading to Sentry's top ranking in the annual 340B Pharmacy Management Systems Black Book Research report, including the highest scores for user experience and outcomes.

Sentry Data Systems, Inc. is a pioneer in providing technology solutions that help healthcare providers address their three biggest challenges: reducing total cost of care, managing compliance and producing better quality. Thousands of hospitals and care locations across the country rely on Sentry's integrated platform for their solutions, which provide decision support for millions of unique patients and have helped hospital systems and IDNs realize billions of dollars in documented savings.

