Sentry Data Systems Expands its Relationship with RWJBarnabas Health to Help Reduce Pharmacy Costs and Improve Patient Care

According to Travis Leonardi, CEO of Sentry Data Systems, "Our DataNext analytics software and the Senturion team are uniquely poised to provide strategic guidance that will help RWJBarnabas Health identify new insights into their pharmacy business by applying our proprietary CRCA™ Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics to deliver real-world data that provides real-world evidence. Leveraging our longitudinal population database, the Patient Data Intelligence Platform™, our Senturion team will help RWJBarnabas Health identify opportunities to lower costs, capture additional revenue, manage utilization, reduce diversion, and improve quality."

RWJBarnabas Health and Sentry will collaborate on a number of initiatives aimed at reducing costs and improving quality of care including: comparing high-cost, high-utilization medications across multiple facilities to identify opportunities for cost savings; accurately linking National Drug Codes (NDCs) to charge codes to ensure 340B pricing eligibility; and providing transparency into the impact of medications on readmissions.

"We are a growing health system with increasingly complex pharmacy data across multiple locations," said Ellen Secaras, MBA, RPh, Corporate Director of Pharmacy Systems Integration at RWJBarnabas Health. "We welcome the expertise of an experienced, knowledgeable team like Sentry's, along with their analytics capabilities, to help us explore variations in utilization and procurement across the health system to help standardize and improve patient care while controlling costs. I strongly believe that readmissions, length of stay, and even overall patient outcomes can be positively impacted by making the right drug decisions, and I'm excited to identify new opportunities to continue our dedication to achieving excellence for our patients."

About Sentry Data Systems, Inc.

Located in Deerfield Beach, FL, Sentry Data Systems, a pioneer in automated pharmacy procurement, utilization management and 340B compliance, is leading the healthcare industry in turning real-time data into real-world evidence through Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics™ to reduce total cost of care, improve quality and provide better results for all. More than 11,000 hospitals, clinics, integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and pharmacies across the country rely on Sentry's unique proprietary data set for their analytics, decision support, procurement, drug utilization and compliance solutions. Since 2003, Sentry's solutions have processed over 8.9 billion dispensations on more than 1.9 billion claims and have helped hospitals, health systems and IDNs realize more than $8.5 billion in savings to achieve their safety net mission and continue to serve their communities.

Media Contact

Beth Sagvold, Creative Director

bsagvold@sentryds.com

800.411.4566 x2507

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentry-data-systems-expands-its-relationship-with-rwjbarnabas-health-to-help-reduce-pharmacy-costs-and-improve-patient-care-300667508.html

SOURCE Sentry Data Systems

Related Links

https://www.sentryds.com

