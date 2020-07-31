Sentry Data Systems Launches RVS™ to Help Safety Net Providers Manage Patient Referrals

"We're proud to announce we've expanded the industry's most sophisticated pharmacy procurement, utilization management and 340B compliance platform to include the first fully integrated referral management system," says Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Sentry Data Systems. "This solution will increase visibility of patient medication use and treatment adherence while ensuring compliance with all 340B guidelines and safety net provider policies and procedures. The bedrock mission of Sentry's platform is to help covered entities continue to support our country's underserved and most vulnerable patients."

RVS helps streamline care between the inpatient and outpatient settings by electronically linking referrals for patients at a covered entity to the referred physicians while documenting that the responsibility and ongoing care of the patient remains with the safety net provider. The patient data can be added or integrated into the safety net providers' electronic medical record system making it easy to provide audit documentation required by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to maintain 340B utilization compliance.

RVS serves as the virtual nexus between covered entities and referring physicians, offering control over referral verifications and reporting verified prescriptions via a simple and intuitive dashboard. The solution delivers the transparency needed to create a more complete patient drug treatment picture designed to improve patient care through better communication, more accurate medication reconciliation (med rec), surveillance and collaborative treatment plans.

"There's never been a more important time for our customers to provide safe, efficient and integrated care for their ever-increasing COVID-19 pandemic, underserved patient population," continues Leonardi. "In the past, the referral management process has been fragmented – and it's the patients who ultimately suffer."

Sentry Data Systems, Inc. is a pioneer in providing technology solutions that help healthcare providers address their three biggest challenges: reducing total cost of care, managing compliance and producing better quality. Thousands of hospitals and care locations across the country rely on Sentry's integrated platform for their solutions, which provide decision support for millions of unique patients and have helped hospital systems and IDNs realize billions of dollars in documented savings.

