Sentry Enterprises and X-Core Technologies Complete Merger Creating Unrivaled Global Identity Company

News provided by

Sentry Enterprises

10 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Enterprises, a cutting-edge technology company transforming what identity means across all forms of physical and digital transactions, has completed its merger with X-Core Technologies, inventors of the Prelaminate Core Sheet, a technology that makes scaled, complex, ultra-thin microelectronic manufacturing possible using hot lamination.

For more than 15 years, X-Core Technologies has been a pioneer in Smart Card device development and card manufacturing technology in the payment and microelectronic industry, staffed by an expert engineering team led by Mark Cox, its Founder and CEO.

"This merger will allow Sentry Enterprise to offer unrivaled capabilities and products to a global market," commented Mark Cox, CEO at X-Core. "We made a strategic decision early on to partner with Sentry and together we plan to unveil solutions in the Identity, Payment, Access Control, and Crypto markets that the world has never seen."

Sentry Enterprises initially completed a strategic investment in X-Core in late 2021.  The now completed merger was an all-equity transaction at an undisclosed valuation. Maintaining its presence in West Chester, PA, the combined entity will operate under the Sentry Enterprises name while retaining the X-Core brand.

"As a deep tech company, we have always recognized the need to be aggressive as a market disruptor", said Mark Bennett, Sentry's CEO. "The combination of our biometric hardware and software ecosystem, in conjunction with X-Core's patented technology, will position Sentry as the leader in the rapidly growing trillion-dollar digital identity market with expertise in Access Control, Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI), Crypto, Payment, Healthcare, and beyond."

About the Sentry Enterprises

The only identity company in the world with the combined hardware, software, back-end infrastructure, and patented know-how necessary to deliver truly decentralized global identity solutions. Sentry's products and solutions are unmatched in quality, yield, and sustainability.  For more information about Sentry Enterprises, please visit www.sentryenterprises.com

Contact:
Janet Fenner, CMO, Sentry Enterprises, Inc.
Cell: 201-406-9844

SOURCE Sentry Enterprises

