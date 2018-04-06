Sentry Insurance Renews ATA Featured Product Agreement for Third Year

ARLINGTON, Va., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced Sentry Insurance, a mutual insurance provider specializing in transportation insurance, has been renewed as a Featured Product provider for the third year in a row.

"Building a business requires bold thinking and taking advantage of opportunities, but sometimes setbacks happen that we don't anticipate or foresee," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Knowing that your company is protected by reputable insurance companies like Sentry Insurance gives motor carriers and other trucking industry stakeholders a sense of security when conducting their daily operations and delivering America's freight."

As a leader in the trucking insurance industry, Sentry has experience designing individualized protection for trucking operations of all sizes. The company offers customized traditional coverages including auto liability, auto physical damage, general liability, motor truck cargo, and workers' compensation, as well as cutting edge products like cyber liability and data breach response coverage. Beyond offering the coverages and specialized claims handling fleets need to protect their businesses, Sentry also offers a robust safety services program to help promote a culture of organizational safety for their clients.

"We believe in the work that the ATA is doing to support the trucking industry and to help make our nation's highways safer. Supporting the ATA through their Featured Product program makes sense for Sentry, because we share many of the same goals for the industry," said Scott Miller, vice president, Sentry Insurance. "Our directly-appointed independent agents who specialize in trucking risks feel the same way. They want to work with carriers who also realize the value of building a culture of safety within their organizations. We're proud to continue to work with agents who understand the unique challenges of the trucking industry and who provide excellent service to our mutual customers. With over 110 years in business, we have the experience to adapt to changing conditions in the industry while keeping our clients protected every step of the way."

For more information or to locate an agent, visit sentry.com.

A complete list of ATA Featured Products is available at www.atabusinesssolutions.com or by calling 866-821-3468.

About Sentry:

At Sentry, we understand what you're looking for in an insurance company. Because we've been there ourselves. We got our start in 1904, when members of the Wisconsin Retail Hardware Association formed their own insurance company. But it was the true strength of personalized care and Midwest roots that became hallmarks of the Sentry name. Since then—never forgetting our roots—we've grown to become one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance companies in the nation. With more than $15.7 billion in assets, a $4.7 billion* policyholder surplus, and an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best, the industry's leading rating authority, we provide peace of mind to about one million customers. One conversation at a time.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

*Assets and policyholder surplus as of Dec. 31, 2016, and represent the aggregate total for all members of the Sentry Insurance Group and are not reflective of any individual underwriting company. A.M. Best rating as of 5/19/2017. Property and casualty coverages are underwritten, and safety services are provided, by a member of the Sentry Insurance Group, Stevens Point, WI. For a complete listing of companies, visit sentry.com. Policies, coverages, benefits, and discounts are not available in all states. See policy for complete coverage details. This is a paid endorsement.

