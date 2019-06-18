Sentry moves up again in Fortune 1000 ranking

STEVENS POINT, Wis., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry continues to climb Fortune's annual rankings of the nation's largest companies. This year, the national magazine ranks Sentry No. 685 on its Fortune 1000 list, up nine slots from 2018.

Fortune bases its rankings on total revenue—Sentry's nearly reached $3.5 billion last year. The mutual insurance company, with national headquarters in Stevens Point, has climbed 114 slots since 2015. It's one of 25 Wisconsin-based companies on the Fortune 1000 list.

"I'm proud of our Sentry associates and retirees for building a company that's financially sound and has strong vitality," said Pete McPartland, chairman of the board, president, and CEO.

Sentry's measured growth—disciplined and opportunistic—is punctuated by an A+ rating for the 28th year in a row from A.M. Best, the industry's leading rating authority. That financial strength is good for customers, who can count on the company to pay their future claims.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance companies in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from A.M. Best, current as of May 2019. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,000 associates in 41 states. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

