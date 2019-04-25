Sentry named one of America's best employers

As one of just 500 companies that made the list, Sentry joins an elite group to be recognized by Forbes. Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president, and CEO, said the honor is a true testament to Sentry employees, and reflects the central Wisconsin company's ongoing commitment to ensuring it remains a great place to work.

"Generations of highly educated and highly trained people built Sentry into what it is today—a people business," McPartland said. "One that does right by our customers, each other, and our communities."

"We are proud of the family-friendly, community-oriented culture that is so deeply rooted in Sentry's DNA," added Jayne Petruska, Sentry's chief human resources officer. "Every day, we look to build on that by investing in our associates in ways that will help them thrive and grow in their careers, while making an impact in the communities we serve throughout the country."

More information about the list of America's Best Midsize Employers can be found online at forbes.com.

About Sentry

At Sentry, we understand what you're looking for in an insurance company. Because we've been there ourselves. We got our start in 1904, when members of the Wisconsin Retail Hardware Association formed their own insurance company. Backed by personalized care and Midwest roots, we've since grown to become one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance companies in the nation. As of May 2018, we've earned an A+ (superior) rating from A.M. Best*, the industry's leading rating authority, for 27 years in a row.

*A+ (superior) A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) current as of May 2018. See ambest.com for rating information.

SOURCE Sentry Insurance