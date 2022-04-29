Sentry Security and RapidSOS Partner to Improve Emergency Response by Making Critical Life-Saving Data Available to First Responders

CHICAGO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Security, a full-service security systems integrator serving the Midwest, is now RapidSOS Ready and can directly share on-scene data with 911 personnel in an emergency via RapidSOS – the world's first emergency response data platform. RapidSOS Ready organizations empower Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) with faster, data-enriched incident response by linking critical, life-saving information to 911 in an emergency.

RapidSOS Ready

Today, location accuracy in emergency response has improved thanks to next-generation 911 technologies. However, ECCs in the U.S. and worldwide often still have to rely on the limited information a phone call can provide to gather additional context around an incident. This can result in first responders arriving on the scene under-informed and an overuse of valuable dispatching resources.

When an alarm is activated, Sentry Security shares incident-specific information via automated communication paths from a device, sensor, or customer profile directly with RapidSOS Ready ECCs through the RapidSOS Platform. This life-saving information will only be delivered to ECCs during an emergency to facilitate more effective responses; this data transfer will not compromise the customers' privacy. This technology is available to existing Sentry Security customers without the need for new hardware and can be integrated into common burglar and fire alarms currently monitored by Sentry Security.

"Becoming RapidSOS Ready is a renewed commitment to our users who place their trust in our company," said David Balestrery, President of Sentry Security. "RapidSOS has supported public safety with technology that enables data-driven emergency response. With our partnership, we can empower faster response times, better situational awareness, and 2-way communications between the 911 center, first responders, and onsite personnel on a single dashboard during emergencies."

According to Jessica Reed, Vice President of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS, "We're united in our commitment to create a safer, stronger future where technology and people work together seamlessly to protect and save lives. Together with RapidSOS Ready companies like Sentry Security, we're providing people with an added layer of safety and security and we're supporting our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually."

The RapidSOS and Sentry Security solution launched in March of 2022. To learn more, visit: https://sentrysecurity.com/rapidsos-karis-law-and-the-ray-baums-act/

About Sentry Security

Founded in 1991, Sentry Security has installed over 20,000 security systems in the Midwest. Sentry currently monitors and maintains 5,000 commercial security systems and delivers customized solutions tailored specifically to each business.

Sentry specializes in installing integrated intrusion detection, access, and video systems, with services that deliver valuable business intelligence information, as well as making you more secure. Still, our primary focus is integrating them seamlessly with your current system so that any business owner can use them without being overwhelmed and unsure of what to do if an emergency were to occur.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 400M connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,200 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 165 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com .

Contact

Sentry Security

Chris Gordon

651-273-3753

[email protected]

RapidSOS

Maria Larrazabal

Ted Miller Group for RapidSOS

305-331-8334

[email protected]

SOURCE Sentry Security