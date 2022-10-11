Sentry Software Joins the Datadog Marketplace

PARIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Software, an innovative technology provider for popular observability solutions, announced today a new integration with Datadog, Inc., the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now available in the Datadog marketplace.

Hardware Sentry brings hardware observability and sustainability metrics to Datadog platform users

Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs and more to help organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is a part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.

This Datadog integration differentiates Sentry Software as a valuable Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member helping Datadog customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale, and varying levels of complexity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sentry Software," said Alex Vetras, Senior Product Manager at Datadog. "By combining Datadog's host and APM monitoring with Hardware Sentry's infrastructure energy consumption data, customers can ensure their services are performing optimally and with a minimal carbon footprint."

"We are thrilled to bring almost 20 years of expertise in hardware monitoring to Datadog customers," said Bertrand Martin, Sentry Software CEO." Hardware Sentry brings hardware observability and sustainability metrics to Datadog platform users. We help them observe and lower the carbon emissions of their data centers without putting their business-critical infrastructure at risk, thanks to our proactive hardware failure detection capabilities. "

Hardware Sentry is now available for purchase in the Datadog marketplace. Subscription includes full access to Sentry Desk support services to guarantee the success of the sustainability projects of Datadog customers. For more information, please visit https://app.datadoghq.com/marketplace/app/.

About Sentry Software

Sentry Software is an innovative company specialized in hardware and storage observability since 2004. Their products are used by the largest organizations worldwide. Foreseeing the urgency of moving to sustainable IT, Sentry Software developed a unique pure-software solution to help organizations assess the electricity consumption of any IT equipment and help them lower their costs and minimize their carbon footprint. Today, Sentry Software drives the niche market of IT sustainability and strives for this critical matter to reach global recognition.

Contact: Isabelle Guitton, Communication Manager, [email protected]

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917521/Hardware_Sentry.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917522/Sentry_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sentry Software