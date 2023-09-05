Sentry Software Joins the Green Software Foundation as General Member, Reinforcing its Commitment to Sustainable Software Development

Sentry Software

05 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

PARIS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Software, a leading provider of innovative software solutions, proudly announces its membership in the Green Software Foundation (GSF) as a general member. This strategic collaboration reflects Sentry Software's commitment to promoting sustainable practices within the software development industry.

As a general member of the Green Software Foundation, Sentry Software will actively contribute to the foundation's mission of fostering a greener future for the software industry. Sentry Software's membership in the Green Software Foundation will provide invaluable opportunities for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and networking with industry experts. By actively participating in the foundation's initiatives, Sentry Software aims to leverage its expertise and resources to develop and promote eco-friendly practices throughout the software development lifecycle.

About Sentry Software: Sentry Software is an innovative company specializing in hardware and storage observability since 2004. Their products are used by the most prominent organizations worldwide (AT&T, Abbott, BofA, Orange, ESA, Fujitsu, Huawei, Indian Navy, etc.). The urgency of moving to sustainable IT incited Sentry Software to develop a unique pure-software solution to help organizations assess the electricity usage and consumption of any IT equipment and help them minimize their carbon footprint.

About the Green Software Foundation: The Green Software Foundation (GSF) is a non-profit organization formed under the Linux Foundation with the mission to create a trusted ecosystem of people, standards, tooling, and best practices for building green software. Convening and collaborating with industry leaders on open-source initiatives, the foundation is working towards a future where software has zero harmful effects on the environment.

For media inquiries, please contact: Isabelle Guitton, Communication Manager, Sentry Software Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sentrysoftware.com – LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/sentry-software – Twitter: https://twitter.com/sentrysoftware 

For more information about the Green Software Foundation, please visit www.greensoftware.foundation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917522/Sentry_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sentry Software

Sentry Software rejoint la Green Software Foundation en tant que membre général, renforçant ainsi son engagement en faveur du développement de logiciels durables

Sentry Software tritt der Green Software Foundation als Allgemeines Mitglied bei und unterstreicht damit sein Engagement für nachhaltige Softwareentwicklung

