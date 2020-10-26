Sentry stands with Ryan White Clinics as study highlights importance of funding and 340B program in managing HIV/AIDS epidemic

"Ryan White Clinics are an indispensable part of our nation's healthcare safety net and play an effective role in treating an especially vulnerable group of Americans," said Travis Leonardi, founder and CEO of Sentry Data Systems. "Sentry is proud to support Ryan White Clinics for 340B Access and its members through advocacy, technology and the expertise they need to maximize their 340B benefits and continue providing high-quality care to their patients."

Ryan White Clinics for 340B Access (RWC-340B) is a national organization of health care clinics and service providers that receive support under the federal Ryan White CARE Act, which provides funds for services used primarily by indigent and uninsured people with HIV/AIDS. Ryan White providers are also eligible for the federal 340B Drug Discount Program and use it to expand affordable access to expensive and life-saving HIV/AIDS medications. Sentry is a Platinum Level Benefactor of RWC-340B and has made a significant donation to the nonprofit in 2020 to help share important 340B-related information with its members.

The new data-driven white paper comes as the 340B program is under assault from drug manufacturers and as the federal government is pushing Medicare Part B rate cuts for 340B drugs. It states that any reduction in resources, including 340B Drug Pricing Program savings, could have long-term consequences for patients served through Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program-funded clinics, including disruptions in care and treatment, adverse health outcomes, or increased healthcare expenses.

On Oct. 9, RWC-340B filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its Health Resources and Services Administration. It seeks action against four drug manufacturers that have refused to sell 340B-discounted drugs to covered entities when ordered through a contract pharmacy.

"Given the sustained and serious threats to the 340B program, this white paper and analysis reveals important facts about the critical role Ryan White clinics play in the safety net," said Mark Malahosky, RPh BPharm, Vice President, Pharmacy Services, Trillium Health and Treasurer of Ryan White Clinics for 340B Access. "This report proves what we've known all along: harm to the 340B program means dangerous consequences for public health and safety."

The analysis, "Value of Ryan White Providers and Impacts Associated with Resource Reduction," was compiled using data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, peer-reviewed papers and other sources. It examines access to HIV care and the important roles of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program and the 340B program for their clients and for viral suppression. It also discusses policies related to Ryan White program income for clinic grantees and funding sources.

Read the white paper and fact sheet here.

