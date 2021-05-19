Sentry unveils new 340B BI reporting solution, the most powerful analytics tool on the market

"Sentry 340B BI changes the game by providing easy access to sophisticated, robust data sets, dashboards and reporting that uncover valuable insights to help covered entities maximize their benefits," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, founder and CEO of Sentry Data Systems. "By being fully customizable and easy to use, our new solution goes beyond anything offered by our competitors and represents the next level in analytics reporting for our customers."

Sentry 340B BI aggregates customers' data and populates it into an easy-to-use analytics and reporting environment. It's a highly flexible, advanced solution designed to be readily accessible, with drag-and-drop functionality – without the need to enlist a consultant or analyst to write queries or build reports. The result is a robust visualization of a customer's 340B program.

The tool is designed to integrate seamlessly with Sentry's 340B platform, with the abilities to roll up numbers from mixed-use and contract pharmacy settings, and easily compare pharmacy data at an enterprise level. It allows for nearly limitless manipulation of information, with the ability to search and arrange data by drug manufacturer, NDC number and location, among other fields, to yield metrics on key concerns such as drug spending, claims volume, dispensations and revenue.

For covered entities, the new 340B BI tool has powerful applications for managing audits, changes from drug manufacturers, vertical integration and hospital consolidation.

About Sentry Data Systems, Inc.

Sentry Data Systems, Inc. is a pioneer in providing technology solutions that help healthcare providers address their three biggest challenges: reducing total cost of care, managing compliance and producing better quality. Thousands of hospitals and care locations across the country rely on Sentry's integrated platform for their solutions, which provide decision support for millions of unique patients and have helped hospital systems and IDNs realize billions of dollars in documented savings.

Media Contact:

Michelle Hornberger, MHSA, FACHE

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Sentry Data Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sentryds.com/

