Sentrycs and Third Eye Systems Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Drone Detection and Identification Solutions 

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrycs, a leading innovator in C-UAS solutions, and Third Eye Systems, a renowned developer of advanced imaging solutions, announced a new strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together Sentrycs' cutting-edge passive drone detection technology and Third Eye's advanced Electro-Optic systems, delivering an unparalleled layer of drone identification and verification. By combining their expertise, the two companies are setting a new standard for enhanced airspace security solutions.

Sentrycs and Third Eye Systems Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Drone Detection and Identification Solution

"The collaboration between Sentrycs' autonomous and zero false alarm drone detection capabilities and Third Eye's state-of-the-art imaging technology serves as a true technological force multiplier," said Yoav Zaltzman, Sentrycs CEO. "This partnership is yet another example of how interoperability and technological synergies significantly enhance multi-layered strategies, delivering a more accurate real-time aerial picture and allowing our customers to detect, identify, and neutralize threats with even greater precision."

This partnership leverages the complementary strengths of Sentrycs and Third Eye to deliver an end-to-end C-UAS solution, enhancing protection against unauthorized commercial UAVs. Sentrycs' precise detection and tracking system seamlessly integrates with Third Eye's imaging technology, allowing for real-time visual identification via thermal and VIS imaging. This integration offers fast and accurate classification of threats, distinguishing between UAVs, drones, birds, and other objects. It also enables users to identify whether a drone is carrying a payload, providing an additional layer of threat assessment. In multi-drone scenarios, the system enables users to prioritize and respond more effectively, while the Electro-Optic system automatically directs high-performance cameras toward detected UAVs for instant live imaging, ensuring quick and safe drone mitigation even in complex environments.

"We are excited about this new collaboration with Sentrycs, combining our Edge AI expertise with their leading-edge detection systems," said Lior Segal, Third Eye CEO. "Together, we provide a faster, more reliable way for operators to detect, classify, and respond to drone threats. This level of integration will save critical response time, which is vital in high-risk environments. It helps deal with the most complex threats whether deployed in urban areas, remote locations, or other high-risk sites, these integrated solutions are designed for rapid response under harsh conditions, ensuring operators can act quickly and effectively when it matters most."

Sentrycs and Third Eye share a commitment to providing cost-effective, high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of an ever-changing airspace security landscape. Both systems are designed to be highly portable and easy to maintain, reducing operational costs while maintaining tactical readiness. With fast deployment, reliable results, and seamless integration, this solution provides the comprehensive protection needed to address the growing threat of unauthorized commercial drones and creates a significant technological advantage for operators in the field.

About Sentrycs Sentrycs is a leader in adaptive counter-drone solutions, supported by innovative Protocol Analytics technology. Sentrycs field-proven solutions are designed to passively detect, track, identify, and where necessary, mitigate unauthorized drones. It is custom-built for various environments, including airports, borders, prisons, critical infrastructure, and mass events. Founded in 2017, Sentrycs has offices in Israel and the US, serving customers worldwide. By uniting its field-proven technology and expertise in global drone environments, Sentrycs is leading the way toward a safer and more secure drone-driven future.

About Third Eye Systems Third Eye Systems, founded in 2010, is a pioneering provider of cutting-edge thermal and visual imaging solutions with a strong emphasis on the defense and security sectors. Known for its focus on Edge AI, Third Eye delivers advanced image processing technology that provides high-performance, real-time surveillance in all conditions. Third Eye's solutions are designed to be reliable, man-portable, and operational 24/7, serving as battle-tested systems that set the standard in defense and security countermeasures.

