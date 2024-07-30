Sentrycs Protects Latin American Port from Narco Smuggling

Latin American Logistics and Shipping Company Selects Sentrycs' Adaptive Protocol Analytics-based C-UAS Solution to Fight against Drug Cartel Contraband and Secure its Business.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrycs, a technology leader of Adaptive Protocol Analytics-based counter-UAS solutions, announces it has been selected by a major maritime logistics and shipping company to protect ports in Latin America from drug cartels smuggling narcotics into shipping containers.

Exploiting the port facility's previous focus on traditional perimeter security, criminals were utilizing small drones with and without GPS to perform surveillance flights and monitor the presence of security guards. In the absence of guards, they breached the fences, opened containers, and stashed contraband. If guards were present, they resorted to bribery or violence. The risks of such security lapses were clear: loss of key customers up to entering a blacklisted suppliers' list in destination countries.

Two further limitations were crucial in selecting Sentrycs over jamming-based anti-drone systems: the logistics company used their own drones for monitoring purposes, and Sentrycs' allows differentiation even between identical drones, mitigating only unauthorized ones. Additionally, Sentrycs ensured uninterrupted operations in the semi-urban port environment, where internal communication systems relied on WiFi.

"During Sentrycs' site inspection the system detected 127 unique unauthorized drones in 5 days. The fact that our solution could locate the operators' last known locations was a game-changer both for our customer and for the local law enforcement authorities," said Yoav Zaltzman, CEO of Sentrycs.

Sentrycs is a leader in adaptive counter-drone solutions, supported by innovative Protocol Analytics technology. Sentrycs field-proven solutions are designed to passively detect, track, identify, and where necessary, mitigate unauthorized drones. It is custom-built for various environments, including airports, borders, prisons, critical infrastructure, and mass events. Founded in 2017, Sentrycs has offices in Israel and the US, serving customers worldwide. By uniting its field-proven technology and expertise in global drone environments, Sentrycs is leading the way toward a safer and more secure drone-driven future. Learn more at www.sentrycs.com or contact:

