SentryOne Acquires Pragmatic Works Software

Through this acquisition, SentryOne will offer significantly broader coverage of database systems—from the beginning of the development cycle through production deployment and monitoring—and will provide scale to meet the demands of enterprise environments. SentryOne solutions now include powerful development capabilities for Microsoft SQL Server, SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), and SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), such as data and schema comparison and synchronization, package and report comparison, best practices analysis, and integration with Visual Studio and SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT). Unique features for data lineage tracking and unit testing round out the portfolio, enabling advanced scenarios for DevOps as well as GDPR.

"To date, SentryOne solutions have focused primarily on optimizing production assets already deployed to the data center or cloud," said Greg Gonzalez, SentryOne founder and Chief Technology Officer. "However, good design and performance start on the developer's desktop. PWS solutions shift us far to the left in the development lifecycle, enabling SentryOne to deliver an unrivaled end-to-end capability for DBAs, developers, DevOps, BI professionals, and compliance managers alike."

SentryOne immediately will allow partners to sell and refer all products and will soon release joint bundles with solutions from both companies.

"SentryOne has been growing at a rate of more than 45%," said Bob Potter, Chief Executive Officer of SentryOne. "This high growth mode will continue to accelerate both organically and through the acquisition of really great companies like Pragmatic Works Software."

"I have long admired the leadership at SentryOne," said Brian Knight, owner and founder of Pragmatic Works. "The decision to spin off our software business to focus on consulting and training was made easier knowing that our engineers and developers would be joining the leader in highly scalable enterprise database performance monitoring." Knight and Tim Moolic, Pragmatic Works Chief Operating Officer, will consult for SentryOne throughout the integration. Brian Knight will join the SentryOne Advisory Board. John Welch, President of PWS, will join SentryOne as Vice President of Engineering.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Mainsail Partners, a leading growth equity firm that invests exclusively in bootstrapped, growing and profitable software companies, is a significant investor in SentryOne and continues to support its rapid growth.

About SentryOne:

SentryOne creates unmatched solutions that empower Microsoft data professionals to achieve breakthrough performance across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. SentryOne products give customers the capability and confidence to monitor their databases, diagnose performance issues, and optimize the entire SQL Server estate to provide real business value. The SentryOne team includes more than 140 employees located in Charlotte, NC, Jacksonville, FL, Salem, NH and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com.

About Pragmatic Works Software:

Pragmatic Works is a Jacksonville, FL based company with deep expertise in data management and performance, Business Intelligence, Big Data, Power BI, and cloud technologies focusing on data optimization and improving the efficiency of SQL Server and cloud management. SentryOne is only acquiring Pragmatic Works Software and the full suite of PWS products: Task Factory, BI xPress, DBA xPress, DOC xPress, LegiTest, DTS xChange, CodeSlice, and Workbench Enterprise. Pragmatic Works will continue to provide top-notch training and consulting services. Learn more at PragmaticWorks.com.

Contact:

Jeanne Bernish of SentryOne at 704-990-2242

media@sentryone.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentryone-acquires-pragmatic-works-software-300638421.html

SOURCE SentryOne

Related Links

http://SentryOne.com

