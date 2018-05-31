SentryOne Adds Five New Partners to Its Global Partner Network

The Global Partner Network provides a single point of contact between SentryOne and the experienced Managed Service Providers (MSPs), resellers, training and technology partners across the globe that use SentryOne to develop, test, document and monitor SQL Server, Azure SQL Database and the Microsoft data platform. The Global Partner Network also gives SentryOne direct and potential customers the ability to easily identify a consultancy in their geography, or by specialty, who can help them optimize their data estate.

New to the Global Partner Network:

Pragmatic Works, the Jacksonville, FL based consulting company for data management, Big Data, Cloud and Business Intelligence projects, joins SentryOne as a Managed Services Provider and Training Partner.

Winxnet, an IT outsourcing and consulting firm headquartered in Portland, ME with offices across New England and the Southeast, as a Managed Service Provider (MSP).

XPERTON, an IT consulting firm based in the Midwestern United States, as a Managed Service Provider (MSP).

PB IT PRO, an IT infrastructure consultancy out of Texas, as a Managed Services Provider.

Biz Tech Solutions, a Mooresville, NC provider of technology solutions for medium to large organizations throughout the Southeastern United States as a Managed Service provider.

"The Global Partner Network continues to demonstrate the high demand consulting companies – large and small – have for our software," said Nick Harshbarger, Sr. Vice President of Business Development for SentryOne. "Consulting companies need the most capable, scalable platform for reliable and effective data performance management – and we welcome consultants who are dedicated to providing uncompromising customer service across the Microsoft data platform."

