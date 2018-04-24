SentryOne Partners Offer Portfolio of Performance Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SentryOne announced today that six new companies had joined the Global Partner Network, its acclaimed Partner Program. The Global Partner Network was established in 2017 to provide a single point of contact between SentryOne and the experienced Master Service Providers (MSPs), resellers and training and technology partners across the globe that use SentryOne to deliver superior server performance monitoring for their customers. The Global Partner Network also gives SentryOne direct and potential customers the ability to easily identify a consultant in their geography, or by specialty, who can help them manage their server estate performance.

SentryOne Global Partner Network

New to the Global Partner Network:

JVR Consulting, a Philadelphia based provider of database services including 24x7 monitoring, Server Assessments, SQL Upgrades, HA/DR, Security and Encryption, and Database Optimization, joins as a Solutions Provider.

Blue Technologies Smart Solutions, a Cleveland based provider of industry-leading office hardware, IT and productivity solutions backed by world-class service, joins as a Managed Service Provider.

Centino Systems, a Mississippi based IT consulting firm that solves business challenges with technical innovation, whether open source or a Microsoft solution, joins as a Managed Service Provider.

AD Consulting, a Microsoft Gold Partner and IT solutions provider based in Modena, Italy, joins as a Managed Service Provider.

ti&m AG, a Switzerland based market leader for digitization and security products as well as innovation projects in Switzerland and in the financial centers of the EU, joins as a Reseller.

Data Masterminds, an Amsterdam based consultancy providing application, database development, training and cloud infrastructure support, as a Managed Service Provider.

"The Global Partner Network from SentryOne places our performance monitoring software within reach of more companies that need a low overhead solution," said Nick Harshbarger, Sr. Vice President of Business Development for SentryOne. "Our partners are selected for their knowledge of our solution portfolio as well as their proven dedication to uncompromising customer service across the Microsoft data platform."

SentryOne is a technology company whose award-winning solutions empower Microsoft data professionals to achieve breakthrough performance across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Its team includes an unprecedented seven Microsoft MVPs, individuals recognized by Microsoft for their subject matter expertise and community impact. SentryOne has developed cutting-edge capabilities to optimize SQL Server and Azure data performance, including its popular free query tool, Plan Explorer. The company was founded by CEO Greg Gonzalez and Ken Teeter in 2004 as SQL Sentry LLC, and it employs more than 115 people in Charlotte, NC and Dublin, Ireland.

