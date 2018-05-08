SentryOne Promotes Two Executives: Jenn Miller New VP of HR and Richard Taylor New VP of Engineering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SentryOne today announced the promotions of Jenn Miller, formerly Director of Human Resources, to Vice President of Human Resources and Richard Taylor, formerly Director of Engineering, to Vice President of Engineering.

Jenn Miller, VP of Human Resources for SentryOne Richard Taylor, VP of Engineering

"High growth technology companies require great talent and internal programs that ensure engagement and, ultimately, drive top performance," said Bob Potter, CEO of SentryOne. "Each of these leaders has demonstrated a commitment to excellence both inside the organization and within the communities they serve. We are fortunate to have them on our team."

As Vice President of Human Resources, Jenn Miller will continue to play a vital role in helping SentryOne achieve its business growth goals which include becoming an employer of choice.

Miller has more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership and human resources with companies including LensCrafters, ADP, AT&T and Alamo. She joined SentryOne in a consulting role in 2013 and became its full time Director of Human Resources in 2015. Miller is a graduate of Ohio University, is married and has two children.

As Vice President of Engineering, Richard Taylor will continue to lead the software engineering team responsible for developing and delivering innovative and high-quality products for SentryOne customers.

Taylor has more than 20 years of experience in software development in small to enterprise class applications. He joined SentryOne in 2017. A Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional), Taylor serves as one of the organizers of the Modern Devs Charlotte Meetup group and is the founding organizer of the Charlotte Xamarin Developers Meetup group. Taylor attended Howard University, is married and has five children.

About SentryOne

SentryOne creates unmatched solutions that empower Microsoft data professionals to achieve breakthrough performance across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. SentryOne products give customers the capability and confidence to monitor their databases, diagnose performance issues, and optimize the entire SQL Server estate to provide real business value. The SentryOne team includes more than 140 employees located in Charlotte, NC, Jacksonville, FL, Salem, NH and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com.

Contact:

Jeanne Bernish

704-990-2242

194711@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentryone-promotes-two-executives-jenn-miller-new-vp-of-hr-and-richard-taylor-new-vp-of-engineering-300644461.html

SOURCE SentryOne

Related Links

https://www.sentryone.com

