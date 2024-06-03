Sentynl Therapeutics Receives Great Place To Work® Certification

Zydus Americas had a 94% employee survey response rate and 90% of employees described the company as a great place to work.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and AHMEDABAD, India, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (Sentynl), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company wholly-owned by Zydus Lifesciences, Ltd. (Zydus Group) today announced that it received accreditation from Great Place To Work®, the global management consulting firm that provides best-in-class data about the employee experience and establishes benchmarks for working conditions around the world.

"Sentynl Therapeutics is honored to be a Great Place To Work as part of Zydus Americas. This recognition is especially meaningful because it's earned through the opinions of employees themselves," said Matt Heck, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sentynl. "In partnership with Zydus, we are committed to building and maintaining a company culture that our employees are proud of, so we can achieve impact with integrity."

Zydus Americas had a 94% employee survey response rate, with an exceptional 90% saying that it is a great place to work, far higher than the average of 57% for typical U.S. companies.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Punit Patel, President & CEO of Zydus Americas, said, "At Zydus, we know that our dedicated employees drive our success, innovation and impact. It is crucial to ensure that our workforce feels supported and uplifted, and we are proud to be recognized for these efforts."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. As part of Zydus Americas, Sentynl earned accreditation through the firm's two tools – the Trust Index© employee survey and the Culture Brief™ company questionnaire. The Trust Index measures individual employee experiences using five dimensions of high-trust company culture, credibility, respect, fairness, pride and sense of belonging, through 60 statements and two open-ended questions.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Sentynl Therapeutics

Sentynl Therapeutics is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative therapies to patients living with rare diseases. The company was acquired by the Zydus Group in 2017. Sentynl's experienced management team has previously built multiple successful pharmaceutical companies. With a focus on commercialization, Sentynl looks to source effective and well-differentiated products across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas to address unmet needs. Sentynl is committed to the highest ethical standards and compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and industry guidelines. For more information, visit https://sentynl.com.

About Zydus Group

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group has a significant presence in cancer related therapies and offers a wide range of solutions with cytotoxic, supportive & targeted drugs. The group employs over 26,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R & D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. For more information, visit https://www.zyduslife.com/zyduslife/.

