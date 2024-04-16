Sentynl Therapeutics Receives MHRA Authorization of NULIBRY® (fosdenopterin) for Treatment of MoCD Type A in Great Britain

NULIBRY is the first and only treatment in Great Britain for patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening genetic disorder that often progresses rapidly in infants with a median overall survival age of about four years

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA) decision is based on efficacy and safety data collected to date

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. (Sentynl), a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company wholly-owned by Zydus Lifesciences, Ltd. (Zydus Group), today announced The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorization of NULIBRY® (fosdenopterin) for Injection as the first therapy for the treatment of patients in Great Britain (GB) with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening genetic disorder that often progresses rapidly in infants. MoCD Type A is known to impact fewer than 150 patients globally with a median survival age of four years.

NULIBRY is a first-in-class synthetic cPMP substrate replacement therapy that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021 to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with MoCD Type A. Following this decision by the MHRA, NULIBRY is the first and only approved therapy in GB for MoCD Type A.

"The MHRA approval of NULIBRY opens the door for healthcare providers in Great Britain to utilize this innovative treatment to meet the previously unmet needs of patients and their caregivers," said Matt Heck, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sentynl. "This approval advances our mission to make a positive impact in the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases, especially one as devastating as MoCD Type A."

NULIBRY's MHRA approval was supported by data from three clinical trials that demonstrated the safety and efficacy of NULIBRY for the treatment of patients with MoCD Type A compared to data from a natural history study. These studies showed that NULIBRY-treated patients had a 5.5 times lower risk of death than that of the untreated patients. Moreover, the survival probability at 3 years of age was 85.5% for NULIBRY-treated patients and 55.1% for untreated control patients.

In March 2022, Sentynl acquired the global rights to NULIBRY from BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and is responsible for the ongoing development, manufacturing and commercialization of fosdenopterin globally.

About Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency (MoCD) Type A

MoCD Type A is an autosomal recessive, inborn error of metabolism caused by mutations in the molybdenum cofactor synthesis 1 gene and characterized by a deficiency in molybdenum cofactor production, leading to a lack of molybdenum-dependent enzyme activity.1,2 The lack of activity leads to decreased sulfite oxidase activity with buildup of sulfite and secondary metabolites (such as S-sulfocysteine) in the brain, which causes irreversible neurological damage.2

MoCD Type A is an ultra-rare disease. The incidence and prevalence of MoCD Type A in Great Britain are not known, but the estimated prevalence is 0.005 per 10,000. Based on these estimates, MoCD Type A is likely to be underdiagnosed.

The most common presenting symptoms of MoCD Type A are seizures, feeding difficulties and encephalopathy. Patients with MoCD Type A who survive beyond infancy typically suffer from progressive brain damage, which presents in characteristic patterns on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). This damage leads to severe psychomotor impairment and an inability to make coordinated movements or communicate with their environment.

About NULIBRY® (fosdenopterin) for Injection

NULIBRY (fosdenopterin) for Injection is a substrate replacement therapy that provides a synthetic source of cPMP, which is converted to molybdopterin. Molybdopterin is then converted to molybdenum cofactor, which is needed for the activation of molybdenum-dependent enzymes, including sulfite oxidase, an enzyme that reduces levels of neurotoxic sulfites. NULIBRY was approved by the U.S. FDA in February 2021, and by the Israel Ministry of Health in July 2022 and is indicated to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with MoCD Type A. NULIBRY was also approved by the EMA in September 2022, with an indication for treatment of patients with MoCD Type A.

Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions

Potential for Photosensitivity

NULIBRY can make the patient oversensitive to sunlight. NULIBRY-treated patients or their caregivers are advised to avoid or minimize patient exposure to sunlight and artificial UV light and adopt precautionary measures when exposed to the sun, including wearing protective clothing and sunglasses, and use broad-spectrum sunscreen with high SPF in patients 6 months of age and older. If photosensitivity occurs, caregivers/patients are advised to seek medical attention immediately and consider a dermatological evaluation.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions in NULIBRY-treated patients were infusion catheter–related complications (89%), pyrexia (fever) (78%), viral infection (56%), pneumonia (44%), otitis media (ear infection) (44%), vomiting (44%), cough/sneezing (44%), viral upper respiratory infection (33%), gastroenteritis (33%), diarrhea (33%) , and bacteremia (33%). Adverse reactions for rcPMP-treated patients were similar to the NULIBRY-treated patients.

Patient Counseling Information

Please read the FDA-approved NULIBRY Prescribing Information and Instructions for Use and follow the instructions on how to prepare and administer NULIBRY.

NULIBRY has a potential for photosensitivity; see Warnings and Precautions. Seek medical attention immediately if the patient develops a rash or if they notice symptoms of photosensitivity reactions (redness, burning sensation of the skin, blisters).

About Sentynl Therapeutics

Sentynl Therapeutics is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative therapies to patients living with rare diseases. The company was acquired by the Zydus Group in 2017. Sentynl's experienced management team has previously built multiple successful pharmaceutical companies. With a focus on commercialization, Sentynl looks to source effective and well-differentiated products across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas to address unmet needs. Sentynl is committed to the highest ethical standards and compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and industry guidelines. For more information, visit https://sentynl.com.

About Zydus Group

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group has a significant presence in cancer related therapies and offers a wide range of solutions with cytotoxic, supportive & targeted drugs. The group employs nearly 25,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R & D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. For more information, visit https://www.zyduslife.com/zyduslife/.

