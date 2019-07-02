SEO Expert Danny Star Publishes First Book: Digital Marketing 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEO Expert Danny Star, CEO of Websites Depot Inc., a web agency in Los Angeles , has announced the publication of his first book: Digital Marketing 2020. The book release comes just before Star embarks on a speaking tour for small businesses throughout the summer of 2019. It is now available worldwide on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions.

The book had been in the works for the past year or so, seemingly as a stop-and-go project as Star tended to his array of business clients. As is often the case with the agency founder, his constantly growing list of clients are looking to get an inside on how digital marketing works. To make things easier for his clients and other small business owners he meets on the road, Star decided to jot down a complete rundown of methods he has mastered. According to Star, the book also complements one of Websites Depot's newest ventures: online courses for SEO Academy, which covers a broad range of how-to's in digital marketing.

"It's been on my to-do list for quite some time, and I am proud that I have a team that has stepped up in bringing in new business and holding down the fort at our offices. This book will be a great way for my clients to expand upon our talks, and also provide people who meet us with something written and authoritative so that they can approach us with familiarity," said Star.

In addition to writing his first book, Star's Digital Marketing Agency is also moving to larger offices two miles up the road in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. Soon after their move, Star will be holding workshops throughout the summer of 2019, starting in San Francisco on Aug. 22, San Diego on Sept. 12 and Phoenix on Oct. 24. Each of these workshops come as part of the Small Business Expo during their stops around the country.

