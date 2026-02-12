USPTO Registration No. 8,130,429 Officially Confirms Brand Ownership and Market Leadership

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEO for Lawyers, LLC has officially secured federal trademark registration for LAWSEO®, solidifying its exclusive ownership of the brand and reinforcing its dominant position in legal search engine optimization nationwide.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Registration No. 8,130,429 on February 3, 2026, under U.S. Application Serial No. 99,253,939. The registered owner is SEO for Lawyers, LLC.

"This is not just a trademark registration — it is a declaration of ownership," said Todd Stager, Founder of SEO for Lawyers, LLC. "LAWSEO® is not a generic phrase. It is our brand, our system, and our proprietary approach to helping law firms dominate search results in competitive markets."

A Clear Message to the Market

With this federal registration:

LAWSEO® is now protected nationwide under U.S. trademark law



The brand is legally owned and controlled by SEO for Lawyers, LLC



Unauthorized commercial use may constitute infringement



The ® symbol now formally applies

The legal marketing industry has become increasingly saturated with agencies attempting to blur the line between generic SEO services and true legal-industry expertise. The federal registration of LAWSEO® draws a sharp distinction: this is a protected brand backed by a proven methodology.

Built Specifically for Law Firms — Not Adapted for Them

SEO for Lawyers, LLC developed LAWSEO® as a dedicated, law-firm-only growth framework — not a repurposed marketing template. The system focuses exclusively on:

High-value case acquisition



Practice-area authority positioning



Local and national competitive SEO strategies



Ethical compliance with state bar advertising rules



Long-term digital dominance over short-term traffic spikes

While other agencies "offer SEO to lawyers," LAWSEO® was engineered from the ground up for the legal industry.

Federal Registration Details

Mark: LAWSEO®



LAWSEO® Owner: SEO for Lawyers, LLC



SEO for Lawyers, LLC U.S. Application Serial No.: 99,253,939



99,253,939 Registration No.: 8,130,429



8,130,429 Issue Date: February 3, 2026



February 3, 2026 Issuing Authority: United States Patent and Trademark Office

The electronic registration certificate is available through the USPTO's official TSDR portal.

Protecting the Integrity of Legal Marketing

The registration of LAWSEO® ensures that the methodology, brand identity, and reputation built by SEO for Lawyers, LLC remain protected against misuse, imitation, or dilution in the marketplace.

As competition intensifies in digital legal marketing, LAWSEO® stands as a federally recognized mark representing credibility, performance, and specialization.

"This registration protects our clients as much as it protects us," added Todd Stager, "When law firms partner with LAWSEO®, they know they are working with the original — not an imitation."

About SEO for Lawyers, LLC

SEO for Lawyers, LLC is a national digital marketing agency focused exclusively on search engine optimization and advanced growth strategy for law firms. The company delivers strategic SEO, authoritative content development, and technical optimization, along with cutting-edge AIO (AI Optimization) — optimizing law firm visibility within AI-driven search platforms and large language models — and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) — positioning firms to appear prominently in generative search results and AI-powered answer engines. Through integrated market-dominance campaigns, the company helps law firms generate qualified case inquiries and maintain competitive authority across traditional search engines and emerging AI search ecosystems.

Media Contact

Todd Stager

1-844-452-9736

[email protected]

https://LawSEO.com

SOURCE SEO for Lawyers, LLC