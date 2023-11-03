SEO Professional Scott William Wilson Dispels Myths and Provides Concrete Tips for Effective SEO Strategy

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital marketing industry is often clouded by myths and misconceptions, particularly when it comes to Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Geek Certified CEO Scott Wilson, a renowned SEO presenter with two decades of experience, is here to set the record straight with valuable insights and actionable tips for businesses looking to improve their online presence.

SEO is now more important than ever. More consumers are using the internet to research and purchase the products and services they require. At this very moment in time, someone is searching online, for the products you sell and the services you offer. Will they find you in the jungle we call the internet or connect with one of your many rivals?

Debunking Common SEO Misconceptions

In an industry rife with "snake oil salespeople" and misleading promises, Wilson emphasizes that despite the daily barrage of emails promising to elevate websites to the coveted number one spot for a fee, SEO is not an arcane art shrouded in mystery. Contrary to popular belief, search algorithms from Google and other search engines are not re-written on a daily or even monthly basis. Instead, updates are methodical improvements to refine the process of organizing global information.

Wilson states, "Search rankings among websites are quite stable. We track our customers' results and their competitors' monthly, and while there are fluctuations, the overall landscape remains consistent." Scott's team's monitoring of search results over the past 20 years affirms the stability of search rankings when businesses provide an exceptional customer experience.

Truths About SEO: Stability and Quality Over Gimmicks

The core of Wilson's message is that the quality of the user experience is paramount. Google and other search engines aim to guide users to the most relevant and valuable web pages for their queries. "If you prove to Google by providing an outstanding customer experience, your ranking results will be stable without the need for constant page reinvention," Wilson advises.

He outlines three pillars essential for maintaining a robust SEO strategy :

Substantial Content: Wilson recommends having at least 1500 words of quality content to ensure depth and engagement on your web page.



Receiving Links: Just as social media teams request "likes", Wilson suggests businesses should ask for links from related web pages within their business networks. Search engines treat each link as a vote of confidence.



User Interaction: By examining Google Analytics, businesses can ensure that their web pages facilitate interaction. Providing valuable downloadable content, creating smooth e-commerce experiences, and engaging visitors with videos are all strategies to keep users on your page longer.

Real Tips for Real Results

By following these tactics, Wilson promises businesses can achieve higher search engine rankings and attract more qualified leads. "It's about building a digital space where users can find value and have their needs met effectively," he explains.

Wilson's Commitment to Transparent SEO Practices

Wilson's commitment to truth and transparency in SEO counters the misinformation often encountered in the industry. With his guidance, businesses can navigate the complexities of SEO with confidence, focusing on proven strategies that yield long-term results.

About Scott William Wilson

Scott Wilson is an SEO Speaker with over 20 years of experience in the industry. His dedication to ethical and effective SEO practices has helped numerous businesses achieve and maintain high search engine rankings, resulting in increased visibility and success.

About Geek Certified

Founded in 2015, Geek Certified is a digital marketing agency, offering top-notch SEO, SEM, and internet marketing solutions to businesses worldwide. Our team of experienced marketing professionals, Geek Certified excels at helping clients achieve increased online visibility, improved search engine rankings, and optimized advertising campaigns. By providing tailored strategies and innovative approaches, Geek Certified enables businesses to thrive in the digital landscape and generate a higher ROI.

