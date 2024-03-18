seoClarity Unveils Enhanced SEO Split Tester for Fast Implementation

SEO Split Tester Unlocks the Potential for 20x More Testing Annually

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- seoClarity , an enterprise leader in AI-driven SEO technology, has enhanced its SEO Split Tester , which validates SEO hypotheses for faster execution and delivers ROI-backed business cases.

Continuing their $30 million investment in SEO innovation, this major enhancement of SEO Split Tester addresses the challenge of limited engineering resources, neverending test ideas, and no real way of assessing ROI to earn buy-in for implementation.

"Proper SEO testing is still a relatively new concept for enterprises, having only gained real traction in the last couple of years," said Mitul Gandhi, co-founder and Chief Architect of seoClarity. "Our commitment has always been to not just keep pace with industry advancements but to drive them, and feedback from our clients has been instrumental in shaping our product growth."

Launched in 2022, the SEO Split Tester's latest update introduces an intuitive interface and streamlines test setup, allowing enterprise-level SEO teams to conduct and measure robust tests with ease.

Key enhancements include:

Test Setup and Deployment: Easily create tests, select key metrics, and make the changes on the test pages.

Easily create tests, select key metrics, and make the changes on the test pages. Identify Test and Control Groups: Scientifically suggest highly correlated control pages for any given test scenario.

Scientifically suggest highly correlated control pages for any given test scenario. Reporting and Analysis: Custom dashboards give insights into the progress of the test to determine statistical significance.

Custom dashboards give insights into the progress of the test to determine statistical significance. Updated User Interface : An intuitive, user-friendly UI makes the SEO testing process push-button easy allowing SEOs to run 100's of tests per year.

: An intuitive, user-friendly UI makes the SEO testing process push-button easy allowing SEOs to run 100's of tests per year. White Glove Support: Dedicated support team to guide you through every step of the process including access to a library of proven tests to run.

"In our experience, SEOs who prioritize testing consistently outpace their competitors," Gandhi added. "With the expansive possibilities and streamlined approach with SEO Split Tester, SEOs have to ask, 'What wouldn't I test now?'"

SEO Split Tester is available now for all seoClarity clients. Enterprise SEOs looking to elevate their testing capabilities and drive more impactful results are encouraged to reach out for a demo.

For more information about SEO Split Tester and the broader ClarityAutomate suite, visit https://www.seoclarity.net/seo-automation/seo-split-testing-tool

ABOUT SEOCLARITY

seoClarity is an AI-driven search and content optimization platform that focuses on users' search experience and guides enterprises on their journey to SEO Excellence. Using a combination of deep machine-learning and real-time insights, and backed by support, training and services, seoClarity provides everything enterprises need to scale SEO.

seoClarity is trusted by 3,500+ brands and agencies, including Zillow, Expedia, and Samsung and is ranked by G2 as a product Leader for Enterprise brands, and Easiest to do Business With within the SEO software category. For more information on seoClarity, visit https://www.seoclarity.net/platform/ .

