seoClarity's Link Optimizer Transforms Impossible Large-Scale Internal Linking Into Reality for SEOs

Latest AI Product Eliminates the Manual Guesswork of Internal Linking for Complex Websites

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- seoClarity , a pioneering force in AI-powered enterprise SEO technology, is making a splash with one of its most innovative AI-driven products, Link Optimizer , the only front-to-end internal linking solution for SEO.

Driven by seoClarity's AI SEO assistant, Sia™ , Link Optimizer enables enterprise websites, especially those with complex site hierarchy, to scale internal linking. This leads to enhanced site authority and better crawl efficiency for the website.

"Link Optimizer removes the guesswork of internal linking for enterprise SEOs who, until now, could not perform this task at scale," said Mitul Gandhi, Co-founder and Chief Architect of seoClarity. "With AI, SEOs can be confident that their internal link strategy unlocks ranking opportunities and enhances site performance."

To add to the appeal, Gandhi added, "Internal linking is completely under an SEO's control, unlike external link building."

According to a survey conducted by seoClarity , over 60% of SEOs prioritize internal linking, yet 62% face challenges in actually implementing internal links without assistance from developers.

To address these challenges, the engine performs sophisticated AI analysis that takes into account site content, rankings, search demand, and more to identify the best opportunities to interlink pages.

Link Optimizer then builds semantically-related link clusters, identifies optimal target pages, creates and optimizes anchor text, deploys the updates, and measures the results. It also allows SEOs to review link recommendations and exercise control over the deployment process.

Clients are already experiencing success with Link Optimizer with one SEO director calling it "truly transformative" for their retail enterprise's internal linking strategy.

"Because of Link Optimizer, we easily increased internal links on category pages, improved page rankings, and experienced a 23% traffic increase to these pages," they said.

seoClarity maintains its industry leadership by consistently introducing generative AI technologies that drive faster results for enterprise sites. Over the course of this year, they have successfully launched five new AI-related SEO products, a commitment underscored by a substantial $30 million investment in advancing AI for SEO.

For more information about Link Optimizer and to request a demo, visit https://www.seoclarity.net/seo-automation/link-optimizer .

ABOUT SEOCLARITY

seoClarity is an AI-driven search and content optimization platform that focuses on users' search experience and guides enterprises on their journey to SEO Excellence. Using a combination of deep machine-learning and real-time insights, and backed by support, training and services, seoClarity provides everything enterprises need to scale SEO.

seoClarity is trusted by 3,500+ brands and agencies, including Zillow, Expedia, and Samsung and is ranked by G2 as a product Leader for Enterprise brands, and Easiest to do Business With within the SEO software category. For more information on seoClarity, visit https://www.seoclarity.net/platform/.

