LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seomjae, a rising EdTech startup from Korea, set to make a splash at CES 2025 with its brand-new AI learning platform, CHALK. The company first unveiled CHALK during CES 2025 Unveiled on January 5 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center (Level 2). Then, from January 7–10, Seomjae will host a special Math Challenge at the Venetian Expo Level 1, Eureka Park (Booth #63401-1)—giving CES attendees two exciting opportunities to experience the future of hyper-personalized learning.

CES 2025 Unveiled: Where CHALK Takes the Stage

Seomjae Showcased New AI Learning Platform 'CHALK' at CES 2025 Unveiled, Launching Math Challenge at Main Exhibition

At CES Unveiled (January 5), Seomjae introduced CHALK, an AI-driven platform that applies ontology-based data to assess each student's goals, habits, and preferences in real time. This system, called ONTOLOS, dynamically adapts lesson content and difficulty, transforming "study time" into an immersive, interactive experience. Seomjae also integrated a 3D gamified LMS, encouraging learners to share goals, earn points, and collaborate—moving education away from rote memorization toward active engagement.

"CES Unveiled is an excellent venue for building global partnerships and connecting with investors," said a Seomjae representative. "We're excited to demonstrate how CHALK's real-time AI tutoring and gamification can be implemented in classrooms worldwide."

Main Event (January 7–10): The Math Challenge

Following its debut at Unveiled, Seomjae will highlight CHALK's practical capabilities through a Math Challenge at CES 2025 (January 7–10). Participants can choose from three leagues—Novice, Proficient, or Expert—with randomly generated questions covering middle-school level Pythagorean Theorem and quadratic equations. Accuracy, the number of attempts, solving time, and hint usage all factor into determining each league's winner, with prizes including an iPad Pro 11, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro. Real-time rankings will be posted on Seomjae's official website to heighten the excitement.

Unlike a typical "study session," this challenge allows contestants to experience firsthand how CHALK's AI feedback and hints simplify problem-solving. Though the challenge itself showcases only part of CHALK's functionalities, attendees can explore additional features of the platform—such as its 3D gamified modules and customizable dashboard—during on-site demos. Every participant receives a signature CHALK keyring and a premium reusable bag, making the competition fun and accessible for all.

Looking Ahead

Seomjae aims to leverage both CES 2025 Unveiled (January 5) and the main exhibition (January 7–10) to accelerate its global expansion efforts. "We've nearly finalized CHALK for an official launch," notes the company spokesperson. "Our goal is to merge hyper-personalization, AI technology, and gamification to transform education. We hope CES attendees will see how CHALK can redefine the learning experience—and bring that vision to classrooms around the world."

For more information on CHALK, the Math Challenge, and Seomjae's plans for CES 2025, visit the official website at https://www.seomjae.co.kr/.

