Sky Labs Inc., BrainU Co., Ltd., and ANDOPEN Co., Ltd. will be recognized as Innovation Award Winners

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful participation last year, Seongnam City will participate in CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition. The event will take place from January 7 to 10, 2025, in Las Vegas, USA. Seongnam City will operate the "Seongnam Pavilion," which will support 25 local startups from the Seongnam region and highlight their innovative technologies and products. CES 2025 will attract approximately 4,400 companies and over 130,000 attendees worldwide.

Seongnam City to Participate in CES 2025, Paving the Way as a Global Innovation Hub

At CES 2024, Seongnam City garnered significant attention from domestic and international investors and buyers by showcasing startups with outstanding technological capabilities. This effort established valuable global networks and expanded market opportunities, achieving a total contract value of KRW 145.5 billion. These tangible outcomes highlighted the high level of satisfaction among participating companies.

This year, Seongnam City, a leading innovative hub in South Korea, aims to actively support local startups in expanding into overseas markets and building global networks through its participation in CES 2025. The Seongnam Pavilion will feature cutting-edge technologies and products across advanced industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare, smart cities, and mobility. Through these efforts, Seongnam City seeks to further solidify its position as a "Global Innovation City."

Notably, three companies from Seongnam were honored with CES Innovation Awards, demonstrating their technological excellence and global competitiveness on the world stage:

Sky Labs Inc. : Recognized for its QuickGly™ technology, which non-invasively measures glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c).

BrainU Co., Ltd.: Honored for its VET CAI, an EEG-based depth-of-anesthesia monitoring device designed for animals.

ANDOPEN Co., Ltd.: Awarded for its SNAPPASS, a next-generation two-step authentication solution based on facial recognition.

Seongnam City stated, "By participating in CES 2025, we aim to showcase Seongnam's innovative technologies to the global stage and provide a launchpad for our startups to expand into international markets."

Meanwhile, the Seongnam Pavilion will feature 25 companies, including BRYTN Co., Ltd., NTL HEALTHCARE Co., Ltd., EMTAKE Inc., AWESOME LAB Co., Ltd., JNL Co. Ltd., Linkface Co., Ltd., Emma Healthcare Co.,Ltd., NC& Co.,Ltd, Becon Co.,Ltd, LITBIG, Inc., GeodeSound., Inc, MEDIAIPLUS, INC, BoS Semiconductors, Sky Labs Inc., STRATIO, INC., BrainU Co., Ltd., analogue plus Co.,Ltd., EX Healthcare Inc., Mangoslab, Littleone, Bluefeel Co., Ltd., Aram Huvis Co., Ltd., Real Design Tech Co.,Ltd., Crescom Co., Ltd., ANDOPEN Co., Ltd. These companies are set to unveil their groundbreaking technologies at the exhibition.

