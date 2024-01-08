Seongnam Pavilion to Debut in CES 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seongnam City (28 km from Seoul, South Korea) announced that it will host its own individual pavilion at the world's largest IT exhibition CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024 from January 9th to 12th.

The city will set up the Seongnam Pavilion, with an area of about 278.7㎡, in the Global Pavilions area on the second floor of the Venetian Expo. This marks the first time that the city has operated an individual pavilion consisting of only Seongnam companies.

The opening ceremony for the Seongnam Pavilion will take place on the first day of the exhibition on January 9th (Tuesday) at 14:00. Seongnam City Mayor Shin Sang-jin, Seongnam City Council Chairman Park Kwang-soon, and representatives of participating companies will attend the opening to celebrate the launch of the Seongnam Pavilion.

Among the 24 companies participating through the Seongnam Pavilion, five companies (RealDesignTech, MoaData, Linkface, Exosystems, and Emma Healthcare) are recipients of the CES 2024 Innovation Award, affirming the technological prowess of Seongnam-based companies.

To help Seongnam companies seeking to enter global markets, the city has been providing comprehensive support to those taking part in CES, including booths, translation services and media promotion assistance, as well financial support for expenses such as airfare and registration fees.

In addition, Seongnam City will prepare various kinds of PR souvenirs for the 150 foreign buyers invited to the Seongnam Pavilion during the exhibition period.

Through the operation of Seongnam Pavilion at CES, Seongnam City hopes to provide much-needed support to the city's SMES and start-ups that seek to advance into global markets while also enhancing the city's image as a global city.

