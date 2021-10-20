Seoul Gangnam-gu kicks off 2021 Medical Tourism Brand Festa

In particular, 'Medical Tourism Live Consultation' will be held for times this year for the first time in a local government. At the conference, medical team form Gangnam partner hospital will consult with local celebrities in CIS (Commonwealth of Independent Sates), including Russia, about the procedure and demonstrate the treatment through video.

In addition, 24 medical tourism creators and foreign power influencers will make promotional content related to this event to promote the excellence of Gangnam medical tourism to the world.

Also, while supporting the production of customized promotional video for partner organization, special lecture on the topic of 'Hospital Marketing in the Post-covid19 Era' will be held on 7th.

More information can be found on the '2021 Gangnam Medical Tourism' official website (https://medicaltour.gangnam.go.kr/festa.do).

The website is available in English, Chinese, Japanese versions in order to help foreigners find information easily.

