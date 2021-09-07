Seoul National University and Born2Global Centre bolster youth entrepreneurship through first-ever growth camp

The 7 startups that have been chosen for the camp through a rigorous selections process include: Aizen (NFT auction platform for YouTube creators), Artificial Society (AI-based learning disability diagnosis and treatment solution), Cigro (Data-based business management solution for eCommerce companies), Coxwave (AI engine-providing solution for all), K-CBD (Development of health functional products using medical CBD), Prism39 (Quantitative investment strategy automation platform using global financial big data), and Smatech (Health management solution for fatty livers and 10 major diseases).

The camp consisted of 3 components: 1) specialized training sessions to strengthen competency in various fields, such as management, patent, public relations, marketing, and fundraising for global expansion; 2) hands-on company briefs (IR) by local and international venture capitals (VC); and 3) exclusive mentorship with experienced entrepreneurs.

Lecturers included the Chief Executive Director of Born2Global Centre Jongkap Kim, Director of International Cooperation at Born2Global Centre Sokjin Chang, business coach for 500 Startups and Skydeck Samir Ghosh, Managing Partner of the Hong Kong-based BraveSoldier Venture Capital Derek Kwik, cofounder and CEO of Adriel Sophie Soowon Eom, patent attorney Byung-jun Song, and the associate of Big Basin Capital Sunki Hong.

As corporate management mentors, representatives from MEDI FUTURES, Toss Lab, Dtonic, Dot, Chequer, The.Wave.Talk, and VisualCamp, who are all members of the Born2Global Centre, have participated in the process. As investor mentors, leaders from SparkLab Ventures, Platinum Investment, Bluepoint Partners, Big Basin Capital, Mark & Company, and DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners) have shared management and investment-related insights.

On the last day, August 13, a company briefing session was held in front of international and local VCs to select one out of the 7 startups that have completed the training course to aid in covering the cost of prototype production. Each team pitched its service and technology in an allotted time, followed by a Q&A session. Five overseas VCs from the United States, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and China have participated in the evaluations.

Ultimately, Coxwave won the overall competition and took the KRW 20M ($17K) grand prize, with Aizen coming in second for the KRW 10M ($8.5K) award. Coxwave provides AI engines using container technology to create portable files that can be run in any environment, as AI project statuses can be checked on various devices through the web interface. Aizen allows for commercialization of YouTube creators' content as an NFT via auctions using KRW instead of the virtual currency utilized by other existing NFT platforms.

Additionally, all participating companies of this intensive growth camp will be provided with continuous support for advancement into the global market through investment and tech-matching opportunities.

Jongkap Kim, the Chief Executive Director of Born2Global Centre, said, "The series of pursuits by the Born2Global Centre are to lay the foundation for Korean companies to raise their status in the global market. As the intensive growth camp with Seoul National University provided a new direction and perspective for young startups, we will spare no effort in backing them to become the future of Korean startups."

Heon-Seok Oh, the head of Seoul National University Siheung Campus, said, "Startups that participated in the intensive growth camp held at Seoul National University Siheung Campus had the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities through various activities that pushed their limits, learning a lot in the process that will open up new doors and dreams. The Siheung Campus headquarters will do its best to support the future of young startups so that the best talent can discover new possibilities, challenging the future through the best educational programs at the best facilities."

For more detailed information on this story, contact [email protected].

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Born2Global Centre