Seoul National University, KAIST and POSTECH top Reuters fourth annual ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities
Jun 25, 2019, 16:54 ET
NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's Seoul National University, KAIST and POSTECH top Reuters fourth annual ranking of Asia Pacific's Most Innovative Universities, which list identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries.
SNU unseats three-time No. 1, KAIST, which drops to second place. The ranking, compiled by Reuters in partnership with Clarivate Analytics, found that SNU researchers consistently produced a high volume of patents, and their research is frequently cited by scientists throughout Asia and around the world.
Rounding out the rest of the top five schools in Asia are Korea's POSTECH, which held onto third. China's Tsinghua University (No. 4, up one), became the highest-ranking school outside of Korea, leapfrogging Japan's University of Tokyo (No. 5, down three).
Four years ago, China had zero schools in the top 10, and Japan had five; today China has two in the top 10, and Japan has three. Japanese institutions returning to the list in 2019 fell an average of 5.1 places year over year; only six institutions on the list fell by more than 10 places, and four of them were Japanese. Meanwhile, Chinese institutions were up overall, gaining an average of about one spot. Two Chinese schools climbed more than 10 places, and China is home to the only new university on the list, the Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications (No. 53).
To compile the 2019 ranking of the Asia Pacific region's most innovative universities, Reuters relied on data compiled by Clarivate Analytics and several of its research platforms: InCites, Web of Science, Derwent Innovations Index, Derwent World Patents Index and Patents Citation Index. Clarivate Analytics identified more than 600 global organizations that published the most articles in academic journals, then reduced that list to only include institutions that filed at least 50 patents with the World Intellectual Property Organization between 2012 and 2017. Then they evaluated each candidate on 10 different metrics.
For more on the Reuters Top 100, including a detailed methodology and profiles of the universities, visit https://tmsnrt.rs/2RDSziC. For reprints, e-prints, logo and accolade licensing, permissions, plaques and other products, please visit http://bit.ly/2LjbptV.
Reuters Top 75 Most Innovative Asia Pacific Universities
|
1
|
Seoul National University
|
2
|
Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST)
|
3
|
Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)
|
4
|
Tsinghua University
|
5
|
University of Tokyo
|
6
|
Osaka University
|
7
|
Kyoto University
|
8
|
National University of Singapore
|
9
|
Sungkyunkwan University
|
10
|
Peking University
|
11
|
Hanyang University
|
12
|
Kyushu University
|
13
|
Tohoku University
|
14
|
Yonsei University
|
15
|
Nanyang Technological University
|
16
|
Korea University
|
17
|
Zhejiang University
|
18
|
Tokyo Institute of Technology
|
19
|
Kyung Hee University
|
20
|
Fudan University
|
21
|
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|
22
|
Monash University
|
23
|
Keio University
|
24
|
Ajou University
|
25
|
Huazhong University of Science & Technology
|
26
|
Chinese University of Hong Kong
|
27
|
Nagoya University
|
28
|
Hokkaido University
|
29
|
Kumamoto University
|
30
|
University of Queensland
|
31
|
Tianjin University
|
32
|
Ewha Womans University
|
33
|
Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology
|
34
|
Hong Kong University of Science & Technology
|
35
|
University of Auckland
|
36
|
East China University of Science & Technology
|
37
|
University of Sydney
|
38
|
South China University of Technology
|
39
|
Beijing University of Chemical Technology
|
40
|
University of Tsukuba
|
41
|
University of Melbourne
|
42
|
Tokyo Medical & Dental University (TMDU)
|
43
|
Southeast University - China
|
44
|
University of New South Wales Sydney
|
45
|
Hiroshima University
|
46
|
Pusan National University
|
47
|
China University of Petroleum
|
48
|
Catholic University of Korea
|
49
|
Nanjing University
|
50
|
Chonnam National University
|
51
|
China University of Mining & Technology
|
52
|
Kyungpook National University
|
53
|
Beijing University of Posts & Telecommunications
|
54
|
University of Hong Kong
|
55
|
Xi'an Jiaotong University
|
56
|
University of Ulsan
|
57
|
University of Electronic Science & Technology of China
|
58
|
Konkuk University
|
59
|
Harbin Institute of Technology
|
60
|
Xiamen University
|
61
|
Chiba University
|
62
|
Sun Yat-Sen University
|
63
|
Dalian University of Technology
|
64
|
Chung Ang University
|
65
|
Shinshu University
|
66
|
Kanazawa University
|
67
|
Nankai University
|
68
|
Kobe University
|
69
|
Tongji University
|
70
|
Chonbuk National University
|
71
|
Okayama University
|
72
|
Shandong University
|
73
|
Waseda University
|
74
|
Sichuan University
|
75
|
Indian Institutes of Technology System (IIT System)
