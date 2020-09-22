Seoul Semiconductor's WICOP Bi-Color LEDs Are Shining in the Headlamp of Audi A4 Model Year 2020

This is the first example of Seoul Semiconductor's WICOP product being mounted on an Audi headlamp. WICOP Bi-color LED is a core patented technology of Seoul Semiconductor that realizes both white and yellow in one package. It is designed to directly mount the LED chip on the board without additional package.

"Due to the narrow space between the light emitting surfaces of the bi-color LED, it is technically beneficial to light up one cavity with yellow for turn and white for DRL. This advantage opens up the possibility of slimmer headlamp designs," said Dr. Michael Hamm, the head of development headlamps of Audi.

In the meantime Seoul Semiconductor has already developed the more compact WICOP Gen2 mini bi-color emitter while including the advantages of the existing WICOP in combination with even slimmer footprint.

"The [WICOP Gen2] family has been developed as a light source suitable for automobile main functions, daytime running lights and turn indicators. Actually we are developing [WICOP UHL (Ultra High Luminance)] with excellent high luminance and heat dissipation performance for the next generation of slim headlamps. Accordingly, European headlamp customer inquiries for our innovative products have increased and we have been engaged with customers in more than 20 headlamp projects for next generation cars," said In Heum Park, vice president of automotive division of Seoul Semiconductor.

WICOP technology is widely applied not only to vehicle lighting, but also to high-brightness TVs and LCD backlights for mobile phones, flash for smartphone cameras, and high-power general lighting, as it has excellent thermal conductivity and is easy to configure light, thin and compact lenses.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 14,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phone, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. The company's world's first development and mass production products are becoming LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

