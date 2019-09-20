Seoul to find ways to reduce fine dusts at subways with global innovators

Through the "Seoul Global Challenge", the city government presents one of Seoul's urban problems for each challenge, which are highly difficult and highly demanded by citizens, to companies, universities and research institutes around the world; those interested will have an opportunity to develop innovative ideas and use the city as a testbed to test their solutions. Then, the city government will purchase the best ones through public procurement, implementing them right away to improve the quality of life for citizens.

The first challenge is "Find Out Ways to Reduce Fine Dusts at the Subway", since recently it has emerged as one of the serious problems in Seoul. Tunnels (five tunnels including Hyochang Park Station on the subway line 6), platforms (10 platforms including Itaewon Station) and trains (trains operated on the line 2) with high levels of fine dust are set as the three spaces where the challenge will be tested and applied. Selected products and solutions will be unveiled at the "2020 Fine Dust Expo" to be held in February next year.

Through the "Seoul Global Challenge", the Seoul Metropolitan Government said it will utilize technology to improve the air quality of its subway system and help develop the subway industry throughout the world.

The first challenge's proposals will be accepted online from September 9 through November 22 at its website (www.seoul-tech.com/seoulglobalchallenge). The winning team will be awarded 500 million won (USD 413,560) along with the Seoul Mayor's Prize, while the second-place team will receive 100 million won (USD 82,700) in prize money. The best teams for each space (tunnel, platform, and train) will be given 50 million won (USD 41,350).

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that it will purchase the best products and solutions selected through the "Seoul Global Challenge" and apply them to subways as soon as possible to improve both the air quality of public transportation and the quality of life for citizens.

SOURCE Seoul Metropolitan Government