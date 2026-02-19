New Service Designed to Help U.S. Businesses Gain Authority and Citations Across Generative AI Platforms

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEOValley Solutions Private Limited , a global digital marketing agency serving businesses across the United States, today announced the launch of its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) service , a strategic offering developed to help brands increase visibility, authority, and citation frequency across AI-powered search platforms.

As generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity increasingly influence purchasing decisions and vendor discovery, traditional search engine rankings alone are no longer sufficient to secure digital visibility. AI systems now synthesize answers from trusted sources, structured entities, and authoritative mentions.

SEOValley's GEO service addresses this shift by aligning brand authority, structured content, and digital trust signals with how AI engines evaluate and reference information.

Addressing the Shift from Search Rankings to AI Recommendations

According to industry research, conversational AI platforms are rapidly becoming a primary research channel for both consumers and B2B decision-makers. Unlike traditional search engines that rank pages, generative systems analyze:

Entity credibility

Contextual authority

Topical depth

Structured data signals

Editorial citations

"Businesses must evolve from optimizing for rankings to optimizing for recognition and authority within AI ecosystems," said a spokesperson for SEOValley. "Generative Engine Optimization positions brands to be cited and recommended — not just indexed."

Core Components of SEOValley's GEO Framework

The company's Generative Engine Optimization service includes:

Entity & Knowledge Graph Optimization

Strengthening brand recognition across digital ecosystems to enhance AI interpretability.

Authority-Driven Digital PR

Securing contextual placements in relevant industry publications to build trust signals AI systems rely on.

AI-Structured Content Engineering

Developing expert-level content formatted for semantic clarity, citation-readiness, and structured comprehension.

Generative Search Monitoring & Testing

Tracking brand presence across AI platforms and refining strategy based on citation patterns and response inclusion.

Topical Authority Architecture

Building deep thematic clusters to reinforce subject-matter expertise.

Complementing Traditional SEO

SEOValley emphasizes that GEO complements conventional SEO strategies. While traditional SEO focuses on keyword rankings and traffic growth, GEO prioritizes:

AI citation inclusion

Brand authority positioning

Entity strength

Industry trust validation

This integrated approach is designed to help companies remain competitive as search behavior evolves.

Supporting U.S. Growth-Focused Businesses

SEOValley reports growing demand for AI visibility solutions among U.S.-based B2B firms, SaaS providers, healthcare organizations, and professional service companies operating in competitive markets where authority influences buying decisions.

The company's GEO framework is structured as a strategic retainer service, integrating technical optimization, content strategy, and digital authority development.

About SEOValley Solutions Private Limited

Founded in 2000, SEOValley Solutions Private Limited is a full-service digital marketing agency delivering performance-driven growth solutions to businesses worldwide. With over two decades of experience, the company specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), paid media management, advanced authority-building strategies, and high-converting website design and development solutions. Committed to transparency, measurable performance, and sustainable growth, SEOValley partners with organizations seeking not just traffic — but authority, market positioning, and long-term digital success.

