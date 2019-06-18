SEP Launches New Division for Flexible Human Capital Workforce Solutions

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Employment Partners (SEP), a long-time leader in providing Information Technology Recruiting solutions across the nation, announced on June 1, 2019 that it had officially opened "SEP Professional Services Division" to meet the demands of clients in need of Flexible Human Capital Workforce solutions.

Led by Darren Mabashov and Albert De La Vega—two industry veterans with a combined 35 years of experience, SEP Professional Services provides strategic consulting and supplements the capacity of organizations to find and land specialized talent across the enterprise.

According to Mabashov, "Since 2007, SEP has focused primarily on the placement of candidates in full-time/direct-hire positions, while the placement of contractors constituted a secondary, much smaller aspect of our business. Over time, numerous changes to laws which govern the employer-employee dynamic have not only increased employer costs significantly, but also exposed companies to more liability than ever. This has made the retention of contract resources, rather than employees, a more and more attractive proposition. Plus, given the nature of the Information Technology sector, which has always been a focus of ours—wherein the nature of projects is often "today we need 20 people to build something, and in six months, we'll only need five people to maintain it"—our Flexible Workforce solutions simply make better sense. All told, we were perhaps a bit overdue in launching a division of SEP that's wholly dedicated to sourcing and placing contract resources."

Whether for contract or full-time/direct-hire solutions, to learn more about how SEP can create and execute a hiring strategy that's tailor-made for the needs of your organization, we're just a phone call or email away!

About SEP:

Since 2007, SEP has been successfully servicing its clientele—ranging from the Fortune 500 to early-stage start-ups—who are in need of upper-echelon professionals for either full-time/direct-hire or contract placement. Verticals that SEP services include Information Technology, Product Management, Customer Success, Accounting, Finance, Sales, and Marketing, to name a few. SEP currently maintains offices in Los Angeles, Orange County (CA), San Francisco, Boston, New York, and Denver. In June 2019, SEP launched SEP Professional Services, a division that's exclusively dedicated to providing Flexible Human Capital Workforce solutions (i.e., contract placement).

