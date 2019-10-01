SEP361-203 Study Evaluating an Investigational Medication in People With Parkinson's Disease Experiencing Hallucinations and Delusions

ATLANTIS, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JEM Research Institute is recruiting in a clinical research study to evaluate an investigational medication in people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease who are experiencing symptoms such as seeing things/hearing things that may not actually be there. The study results will provide information about the safety of the investigational medication and how well it works. Patients who choose to take part in clinical research studies provide a valuable contribution to medical research.

The study has been authorized to be conducted at JEM Research Institute by the IRB on November 2, 2016.

Recruitment and patient care are led by Dr. Mark Goldstein, Board Certified Neurologist and his team until fall 2019.

What is Parkinson's disease psychosis?

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative condition. This means that patients with Parkinson's disease, have their brain change over time causing problems like losing control of how their body moves. They may also experience other symptoms such as visual hallucinations (seeing things that aren't actually there), delusions (such as paranoia), or illusions (thinking something is real when it is not). These symptoms are often referred to as 'Parkinson's disease psychosis', which is common in people with Parkinson's disease.

About the SEP361-203 study

The SEP361-203 study is evaluating an investigational medication for people with Parkinson's disease that may be experiencing visual hallucinations and/or delusions. Approximately 36 people across 20 clinical research sites in the US will take part in the study. The study will evaluate how safe the investigational medication is and how well it works.

To qualify for this study, patients must be screened to determine their eligibility and agree to participate.

All study-related visits, tests, and study medication will be provided at no cost for the duration of the study. In addition, reimbursement for travel and related expenses may be provided for completed study visits.

To find out more about the SEP361-203 study, visit www.pdpclinicaltrial.com or ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT0299369).

Deciding to take part in a clinical research study is an important decision. If you have any questions, please contact the study team using the details below.

JEM Research Institute

130 JFK Drive, Suite 203

Atlantis, FL 33462

T: 561-968-2933

F: 561-968-2944

E: research@jemri.net

www.jemri.net

About JEM Research Institute

JEM Research Institute was founded in 2007 by Board Certified Neurologists Dr. Mark Goldstein, Dr. James Goldenberg, and Dr. Eric Kramer. JEM Research Institute is committed to contributing to the advancement and development of innovative treatments with a primary focus in the field of neurology. Our goal is to provide cutting-edge research alternatives for common but debilitating neurological illnesses. Our doctors and research staff are dedicated to conducting clinical trials in a professional and ethical manner, while always showing respect for our patients, our colleagues, and the community.

Media Contact:

Melissa Daggerhart, MBA, CCRP

Phone: 561-968-2933

Email: research@jemri.net

