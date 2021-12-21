SEPA Cyber Technologies Joins Visa Ready for Fintech Enablement

SEPA Cyber Technologies provides its clients with everything that's needed for successful digitalization of financial and business processes as well as for the establishment of their own neobanks and challenger banks.

All of SEPA Cyber Technologies' fintech software modules are white label and can be accessed through a single API connection. The ease of access allows SEPA Cyber Technologies customers to add and remove services with just one click.

The company also offers digital infrastructure, which allows their customers to avoid investments in hardware and concentrate on growing their business.

"We are extremely delighted by the fact that we are now certified as a Visa Ready partner. We believe that this partnership will be of mutual benefit as well as of benefit of all companies that want to be part of the fintech sector and the global process of digitalization."

- Marvin Blazhevski, CEO and Founder of SEPA Cyber Technologies

The Visa Ready Fintech Enablement Program provides partners like SEPA Cyber Technologies with access to Visa's growing partner network through top of the funnel awareness, go-to-market support to uncover new markets, and newly launched Visa products and solutions.

Learn more about the Visa Ready program at https://partner.visa.com.

About SEPA Cyber Technologies

SEPA Cyber Technologies is an award-winning fintech company that enables the establishment of neobanks and digitization of financial services. The company has reached remarkable achievements by developing turnkey fintech applications available through a single REST API. The unique technological platform distinguishes a company with scalability and the capability of creating a tailor-made solution for every client.

SEPA Cyber Technologies ensures highly innovative products compliant with the strictest quality and security standards. The company's primary goal is to always be on the cutting edge of innovation and support the influence of technology on digitalization.

For more information, visit https://www.sepa-cyber.com/

