Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC appointed Authorized Rivertrace Limited Distributor

Authorized Rivertrace Distributor

HOUMA, La., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC, a leading supplier of marine separation, heat transfer, oil filtration, and environmental compliance solutions, is pleased to announce its appointment as an Authorized Rivertrace Limited Distributor. Through this partnership, Separator Spares & Equipment will supply Rivertrace's advanced marine environmental monitoring systems and genuine OEM spare parts to commercial vessel operators, shipyards, offshore companies, and marine service providers.

Rivertrace Authorized Distributor

Rivertrace Limited is internationally recognized for developing precision oil content monitoring and environmental compliance technologies that help vessels meet the requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and MARPOL. Installed aboard thousands of vessels worldwide, Rivertrace products are trusted throughout the marine industry for their accuracy, reliability, and long-term performance.

As an Authorized Rivertrace Limited Distributor, Separator Spares & Equipment is approved to supply and support the complete portfolio of Rivertrace products, including:

Rivertrace SMART BILGE™ 15 PPM Oil Content Monitors

Rivertrace SMART ODME™ Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment

Rivertrace SMARTSAFE ORB™ Bilge Overboard Security Systems

Rivertrace SMART PFM™ Oil-in-water Monitors

Rivertrace SMART 50M™ Oil-in-water Detectors

Rivertrace OCD CW Oil Content Detectors

Rivertrace OCD XTRA Oil-in-water Analyzer

These oil-in-water monitoring systems play a vital role in monitoring oil content in discharged water, supporting the operation of marine oily water separators, documenting regulatory compliance, and helping protect the marine environment. Accurate oil content monitoring is essential to meet international discharge requirements and reduce the risk of non-compliance and costly operational interruptions.

"Our customers depend on reliable equipment that helps keep their vessels operating safely, efficiently, and in compliance with international environmental regulations," said Ryan Picou, COO of Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC. "Rivertrace has built an outstanding reputation for delivering dependable oil content monitoring technology, and we're excited to offer these industry-leading solutions to our customers. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide complete environmental compliance solutions backed by experienced technical support and responsive customer service."

The appointment further expands Separator Spares & Equipment's comprehensive portfolio of marine equipment and services for commercial shipping, offshore energy, government fleets, inland waterways, passenger vessels, dredging operations, and ship repair facilities. In addition to Rivertrace environmental monitoring systems, the company supplies marine oily water separators, centrifugal separators, oil filtration systems, heat exchangers, pumps, and spare parts from many of the industry's leading manufacturers.

As environmental regulations continue to evolve, vessel owners and operators require dependable partners who can provide both proven technology and expert support. The collaboration between Rivertrace Limited and Separator Spares & Equipment combines Rivertrace's innovative environmental monitoring solutions with Separator Spares & Equipment's technical expertise, responsive service, and commitment to helping customers maintain safe, reliable, and compliant vessel operations worldwide.

For more information about Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC, please contact 985-346-0122.

SOURCE Separator Spares & Equipment, LLC