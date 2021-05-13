Sephora China Launches Beijing TaiKoo Li Sanlitun Flagship Store, Fusing Contemporary Art and Modern Digital Technologies to Unleash Beauty Power

Chen Baoyang created the digital artwork " Algorithmic Blossom " specially for the the TaiKoo Li Flagship Store. With an educational background in both art and mathematics, Chen Baoyang breaks the boundaries and excels at imbuing creative art with digital technologies, leveraging algorithms to depict the diversity of beauty to explore the connections amongst art, technology and the public. " Algorithmic Blossom " draws inspiration from the traditional Chinese art piece " Hundreds of Flowers ", created in the Southern Song Dynasty by Yang Jieyu, the first female painter known in Chinese history. Chen's work pays tribute to the beauty of flowers with skillful use of topological fractal algorithms, employing digital simulation and VR technology to display diverse flowers in full bloom that denotes elegant integrity and unbounded romance.

Setting foot in the TaiKoo Li Flagship Store, consumers will find themselves surrounded by "Algorithmic Blossom" in diverse forms. Flowing flowers on the LED screens all around conveys a brilliant beauty attitude when they bloom and fade. Walking along the spiral staircase to the second floor, customers will gradually behold the flowers to unfold vibrantly, and then arrive at the new AR photo booth where they can create immersive photos and videos amongst a virtual sea of floral abundance to showcase their own beauty power.

More interestingly, the digital and art savvy TaiKoo Li Flagship Store is open 24/7! The store has launched its first virtual store platform on the official APP and WeChat Mini Program for consumers. With the help of virtual reality technology, consumers may receive immersive store experience anytime, anywhere, with the amazing "Algorithmic Blossom", and even the opportunity to "meet" the artist Chen Baoyang and hear his inspiration behind the artwork!

The "Algorithmic Blossom" also inspired an array of makeup surprises. The renowned Chinese makeup artist Mao Geping has customized an exclusive peach blossom makeup look for this store, featuring floral eye makeup design. Sephora Beauty Pass members can make appointments via Sephora official WeChat account and access to this exclusively complimentary look in a 20-minute Beauty Play session during the store's grand opening. Inspired by the blossom, MARIE DALGAR COLOR STUDIO offers a limited collection tailor-made for the new store, with the artwork "Algorithmic Blossom" blooming on the packaging.

The very first Sephora Hair Bar in China also debuted in the TaiKoo Li Flagship Store, providing precise and professional scalp treatment and hair solutions. Moreover, Sephora's new home fragrance category was launched for the first time.

In the store, customers can not only treat themselves, but also pamper friends and family. The TaiKoo Li Flagship Store has crafted a special beauty gifting zone, where customers can effortlessly choose from gift packs to express their warmest care and best wishes to their loved ones with a sense of ritual.

As the famous one-stop shopping destination for fragrance, Sephora unveiled the upgraded Fragrance Studio 2.0 on the basis of big data algorithms, color psychology and somatosensory interactive technology. When finishing the fun psychology test, guests can discover their perfect match in fragrance. The store also unveils the first-ever Sephora Fragrance Buyer Zone, where you can catch up with the latest fragrance trends and unlock diverse popular perfume brands and niche products only at Sephora.

Also to be mentioned here is Sephora Beauty Pass, the retailer's member club in China, which has been upgraded with brand new benefits for fans recently. Available now through May 21, Sephora Beauty Pass members are entitled to exclusive privileges in the TaiKoo Li Flagship Store. Grand opening gifts, gift with purchases, double points and other benefits are waiting to be discovered.

"Sephora has been committed to breaking boundaries and bringing diverse forms of beauty to Chinese consumers. The TaiKoo Li Flagship Store is another successful practice of our retail innovation," said Maggie Chan, Managing Director of LVMH - Sephora Greater China. "Therefore, we welcome consumers to this space we created integrating art and technologies seamlessly, to discover their own power of beauty."

