Sepio announces integration with ServiceNow to boost asset risk management capabilities

Sepio

15 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio today announced an integration with ServiceNow to enhance customers visibility of their physical assets and manage the risk associated with them. The joint effort enables Sepio to create better experiences and drive value for customers.

ServiceNow's expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical to support the $220 billion market opportunity for the Now Platform. The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As a Registered Build Partner, the certified integration provides device insights for Cyber-Physical Systems within the Now Platform. It enables users to extend existing processes and workflows they have already implemented with ServiceNow. Sepio's advanced discovery capabilities feed device information into the CMDB that is invisible or not available from other sources. It combines ServiceNow's asset mapping and reporting with the ability to reconcile the data that is found inside the CMDB. It is now available in the ServiceNow Store.

 "This integration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our valued clients." commented Mr. Chen Ben-Eliyahu, Sepio's VP of Business Development. "With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, organizations around the world are constantly seeking robust solutions to protect their critical assets and infrastructure. By integrating Sepio's cutting-edge asset risk management capabilities with ServiceNow's powerful Configuration Management Database (CMDB), we are delivering an unparalleled level of cybersecurity readiness. Customers will now enjoy enhanced visibility, proactive risk management, streamlined processes and better compliance and audit readiness." added Mr. Ben-Eliyahu.

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve," said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. Sepio's integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

About Sepio

Sepio provides the first Asset Risk Management platform based on device existence. The company's solution offers customers actionable visibility, granular policy and automated enforcement capabilities, allowing them to manage their assets' risk. The solution does not require any traffic or activity monitoring – and as such is use case and device agnostic, whether it is IT/OT/IoT or IoMT. If an asset connects to your infrastructure, Sepio will report it. At any scale, within less than 24 hours, you can see, assess, and control your assets' risks and strengthen your cybersecurity posture.

