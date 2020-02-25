Sepio Systems Added to U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Approved Products List

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems , the leader in Rogue Device Mitigation (RDM), today announced that the company has been accepted for the Approved Product List (APL) through the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program, where the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeks to provide agencies with the ability to strengthen overall cybersecurity posture of federal networks in an environment where the potential for cyber attacks are continuously growing and evolving.

The CDM Program is a dynamic approach to fortifying the cybersecurity of government networks and systems, providing cybersecurity tools, integration services, and dashboards to participating agencies to support them in improving their respective security posture. The program's objectives are to reduce agency threat surface, increase visibility into the federal cybersecurity posture, improve federal cybersecurity response capabilities, and streamline Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) reporting.

"Our acceptance into the APL for CDM further extends Sepio's reach within the federal market, enabling U.S. federal agencies to enforce policies and deliver risk insights along with best practice recommendations upon the initial detection of security threats," said Chen Ben Eliyahu, Vice President of Business Development of Sepio Systems, Inc. "By providing enterprises with the ultimate visibility of what assets are on their network or are connected to their endpoints, agencies are empowered to effectively monitor, defend, and respond immediately to cyber incidents."

Sepio Systems RDM has been accepted into the program to provide CDM capabilities in the following areas: management of what is on the network (Asset Management); management of what is happening on the network (Network Security Management); and how data is protected (Data Protection Management). Sepio is the only product on the APL that provides rogue device mitigation capabilities.

Through the integration between ForeScout NAC (Network Access Control) and Sepio, the federal government has a ready-made, fully integrated, and field proven solution that simplifies the deployment process and provides a complete network access security, which starts at the physical layer and moves up the stack. The seamless integration of ForeScout and Sepio Systems acts as a power multiplier, as network information is validated and authenticated through a secured API.

Sepio's RDM security suite protects organizations from hardware-based attacks and threats by leveraging a combination of physical fingerprinting technology together with device behavior analytics. Sepio supports the federal government's effort to better secure networks and endpoints by significantly reducing attacks that are typically introduced by internal abusers or supply chain attacks.

Sepio has partnered with Merlin to bring their solution to the CDM Market. Merlin has over 20 years of experience bringing novel solutions to U.S. federal agencies, and will leverage its experience with the CDM program to help agencies close critical security gaps that the Sepio solution is purpose-built to address. "Sepio brings a unique capability to market, which addresses a very real threat to government agencies," according to Seth Spergel, VP of Emerging Technology at Merlin. "We have worked closely with Sepio to prepare the company for the CDM program, and are excited to take the solution forward."

