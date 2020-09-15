Sepio Systems Announces Industry's First Hardware Access Control Solution

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems , the leader in Hardware Access Control (HAC), announced today the launch of the company's Hardware Access Control solution (HAC-1), which gives organizations complete visibility and control over essential hardware devices throughout the enterprise across the network and endpoint devices.

"In 2016 we created Sepio to mitigate the risk of rogue hardware devices, our SepioPrime platform stops attacks in financial services institutions, insurance companies and critical infrastructure," said Yossi Appleboum, Co-Founder & CEO of Sepio. "Today, Sepio introduces HAC-1, the industry's first Hardware Access Control solution, which extends our fingerprinting technology to provide complete visibility and control for hardware devices and augment hardware risk mitigation."

HAC-1 Capabilities include:

Complete Visibility of all Hardware Assets: With all devices and anomalies detected, enterprises benefit from a greater overall cybersecurity posture. Gaining full visibility of all hardware devices from endpoint peripherals to connected devices (IT/OT/IoT), Sepio's uses unique physical layer hardware fingerprinting technology and data augmentation from endpoints and networks.

Full Control through Predefined Policies: Enterprise-wide policies enable compliance, regulation and best practices. With predefined templates and no baselining nor whitelisting and no requirement for a clean environment start, Sepio provides a fast and easy setup.

Rogue Device Mitigation (RDM): Threat mitigation upon discovery of rogue or threatening devices. Integrations with existing security platforms such as NACs and SOARs for mitigation and remediation enhancements.

"Sepio has solved one of the longest standing issues within the cybersecurity arena - hardware security visibility and remediation. With the company's new solution, enterprises will be able to see what, until now, has been invisible," said Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber LLC. "As employees re-enter the office around the world, hardware security and device tampering is a top concern as external adversaries look to gain intelligence and sit on the hardware devices for months to years at a time."

Sepio's HAC-1 is fueled by machine learning, which is fed by a combination of physical layer fingerprinting (Layer 1) and link layer (Layer 2) data. This enables Sepio to provide the sought-after visibility and enforcement level needed to ensure a lower risk hardware infrastructure. This is further augmented by a threat intelligence database capturing all meaningful data inputs to drive true hardware access control.

About Sepio:

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans from the Israeli Intelligence community, Sepio HAC-1 is the first hardware access control platform that provides visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's hardware fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security tools. Sepio is a strategic partner of Munich Re, the world's largest re-insurance company, and Merlin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity federal solution provider. Learn more: www.sepio.systems .

