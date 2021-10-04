Sepio Systems Announces Integration with Guardicore Centra to Defend Tier-One Bank Against Newest Cyber Attacks

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems , the leader in Zero Trust Hardware Access (ZTHA), today announced that its flagship HAC-1 solution has been integrated with Guardicore Centra's Microsegmentation security solution to defend a Tier-1 bank against today's most sophisticated cyber attacks.

"Sepio and Guardicore share a zero-trust philosophy, so our solutions are quite complementary," said Sharon Besser, SVP of Business Development, Guardicore. "This successful integration unquestionably opens the door for future partnership opportunities."

HAC-1 provides visibility and control at the physical layer (L1), thus preventing hackers from successfully conducting hardware cybersecurity attacks. This type of attack bypasses standard security protections, including advanced authentication, by spoofing legitimate devices, and are often the actual cause of security incidents that have been attributed to other threat vectors. HAC-1 integrates with existing endpoint and network security tools and operation centers to detect and fully mitigate the physical attack vector.

"Guardicore's Microsegmentation solution enables users to map all application dependencies and set and enforce rules-based policies for a strong security posture," said CEO, Yossi Appleboum. "What we bring to the equation is the ability to defend against hardware-based attacks. It is a powerful combination, and we're pleased that a top-tier financial institution is benefiting from it."

About Sepio Systems

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans from the Israeli Intelligence community, Sepio HAC-1 is the first zero trust hardware access control platform that provides visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's hardware fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security tools. Sepio is a strategic partner of Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurance company, and Merlin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity federal solution provider.

Learn more: www.sepio.systems .

About Guardicore

Guardicore delivers easy-to-us. Zero Trust network segmentation to security practitioners across the globe. Our mission is to minimize the effects of high-impact breaches, like ransomware, while protecting the critical assets at the heart of your network. We shut down adversarial lateral movement, fast. From bare metal to virtual machines and containers, Guardicore has you covered across your endpoints, data centers and the cloud. Our software-based platform helps you become more secure to enable your organization's digital transformation. For more information, please visit www.guardicore.com or go to Twitter or LinkedIn.

