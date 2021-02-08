Sepio Systems Announces Launch of the Sepio Hardware Security Research Lab

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems, the leader in Hardware Access Control (HAC), announced today the launch of the Sepio Hardware Security Research Lab. Hosted at Sepio headquarters in Rockville, MD, the Lab allows Sepio researchers to fingerprint hardware devices, including monitors, USB devices, routers, etc., to identify areas of compromise.

With the issuance of Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act , government agencies and contractors are tasked to identify and remove hardware devices manufactured by specific providers. Due to the inability to navigate through the physical device inventory, Sepio Systems is working directly with defense and government agencies to identify and remove these devices to increase overall security posture.

"Our global customers rely on Sepio Systems to provide visibility into hardware devices and where compromised devices may reside," said Yossi Appleboum, Co-founder & CEO of Sepio Systems. "In order to do this, our researchers are fingerprinting as many devices from known, potentially nefarious manufacturers to maintain the most up-to-date knowledge base. As we kick off 2021, Sepio absolutely will be the conduit to increasing our portfolio of devices fingerprinted and enable Sepio to be the first stop to understanding hardware access."

Sepio's HAC-1 platform uses a novel algorithm, a combination of physical layer fingerprinting module coupled with a machine learning module, which is further augmented by a threat intelligence database.

HAC-1 Capabilities include:

Complete Visibility of all Hardware Assets: With all devices and anomalies detected, enterprises benefit from a greater overall cybersecurity posture. Gaining full visibility of all hardware devices from endpoint peripherals to connected devices (IT/OT/IoT), Sepio's uses unique physical layer hardware fingerprinting technology and data augmentation from endpoints and networks.

Full Control through Predefined Policies: Enterprise-wide policies enable compliance, regulation and best practices. With predefined templates and no baselining nor whitelisting and no requirement for a clean environment start, Sepio provides a fast and easy setup.

Rogue Device Mitigation (RDM): Threat mitigation upon discovery of rogue or threatening devices. Integrations with existing security platforms such as NACs and SOARs for mitigation and remediation enhancements.



Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans from the Israeli Intelligence community, Sepio HAC-1 is the first hardware access control platform that provides visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's hardware fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security tools. Sepio is a strategic partner of Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurance company, and Merlin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity federal solution provider. Learn more: www.sepio.systems .

