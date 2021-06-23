Sepio Systems Expands Partnership with Merlin Ventures to Deploy HAC-1 Solution to US Federal and Global Commercial Customers

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems , the leader in zero trust Hardware Access Control (HAC), announced today that the company will be expanding its partnership with Merlin Ventures , a strategic investor in visionary emerging technologies, to deploy the company's Hardware Access Control (HAC-1) solution to US federal agencies.

Merlin Ventures, a prime partner of Sepio Systems that strategically invests in and scales innovative cybersecurity companies, recently issued a purchase order of one million dollars, consisting of several projects for its global commercial and US federal customers. These federal customers are strongly engaging with Sepio Systems' HAC-1 solution, aligning it with Merlin's mission of bringing emerging cyber technologies to its US customers. HAC-1 is the only solution that offers full visibility into the physical layer (Layer 1), using a unique hardware fingerprinting solution, maximizing existing security investments, and extending control and policies to address what was previously an unmet security requirement.

Merlin Ventures is the investment arm of Merlin Cyber and strategically invests in cybersecurity software companies with market-leading potential, helping drive growth and value. Sepio Systems is a disruptive member of Merlin's portfolio of visionary and emerging security partners.

"Hardware security has become an increasingly critical component for today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity environment across various business verticals, including government agencies," said David Phelps, the founder of Merlin, who currently serves as the company's Chairman and CEO. "As a long-standing cybersecurity solution provider for federal agencies, we're thrilled to announce this expanding partnership with Sepio Systems, which will enable us to enhance our portfolio with comprehensive IoT cybersecurity asset visibility and management for federal agencies."

"Federal agencies and their assets are consistently targeted by threat actors. Sepio Systems' HAC-1 solution ensures their security and enables the GAO [Government Accountability Office] recommendations for hardware security to be implemented to their fullest," said Yossi Appleboum, CEO at Sepio Systems Inc. "Having ultimate visibility and policy enforcement is critical in protecting federal agency and state assets and safeguarding sensitive information access through hardware devices."

For more information about the Sepio Systems and Merlin Ventures partnership initiative, please visit: https://sepio.systems/solutions/government-agencies/

About Merlin International

Merlin International is a leading provider of next-generation cybersecurity solutions that protect government and commercial organizations. Merlin offers a broad portfolio of solutions that secure the enterprise from end points to networks, from governance to risk management, from infrastructure to information. Combining solutions with deep industry expertise and experience, Merlin delivers the cybersecurity solutions that organizations need to protect their most critical business assets, while furthering their mission. Merlin offices are located in Englewood, CO and Vienna, VA, United States. For more information visit: http://www.merlincyber.com/, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter or read our blog .

About Sepio Systems

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans from the Israeli Intelligence community, Sepio HAC-1 is the first zero trust hardware access control platform that provides visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's hardware fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security tools. Sepio is a strategic partner of Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurance company, and Merlin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity federal solution provider. Learn more: www.sepio.systems .



