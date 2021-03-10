Sepio Systems Hardware Access Control solution now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio Systems , a leader in hardware access control (HAC), today announced the availability of its HAC-1 solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store that provides applications and services for use on Azure. Sepio Systems customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The HAC-1 platform is designed to discover all devices operating over network and USB interfaces and it provides visibility, control, and mitigation to zero-trust, insider threat, bring-your-own device (BYOD), IT, OT, and internet of things (IoT) security programs. The HAC-1 solution available in Azure Marketplace works with Microsoft Outlook to provide visibility of all hardware assets, full control through predefined policies, and rogue device mitigation (RDM), among other capabilities. Sepio's hardware fingerprinting technology discovers managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to other security tools. The solution helps contractors comply with CMMC requirements and addresses concerns from Section 889 of the NDAA relating to new restrictions on the procurement of telecommunications equipment and services based on ties to certain entities, expanding the federal contractor list of forbidden products.

"Sepio HAC-1 delivers a solution that provides CISOs around the world with confidence that they have complete asset visibility in today's rapidly evolving and extremely challenging environment across IT, OT, and IoT hardware assets," said Yossi Appleboum, CEO Sepio Systems. "With the HAC-1 capability, government stakeholders and defense contractors—who often face challenges with the Section 889 executive order—can monitor, maintain a state of compliance, and prevent potential supply chain intrusions."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Sepio Systems' HAC-1 solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Sepio Systems

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans from the Israeli intelligence community, Sepio Systems empowers organizations to create, enforce device policies, and block unapproved and rogue hardware. Sepio Systems calculates a digital fingerprint from the electrical characteristics of the device and compares it with known fingerprints, automatically providing information on the vendor name, product name, and more, using physical layer fingerprinting technology and machine learning. Sepio is a strategic partner of Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurance company, and Merlin Cyber, a leading cybersecurity federal solution provider. Learn more at www.sepio.systems .

For more information, press only:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE Sepio Systems