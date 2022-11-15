Sepio to support CISA's hardware asset visibility and vulnerability assessment

CISA leverages the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program's DEFEND A vehicle to procure Sepio

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Sepio, the innovator of the physical layer-based Asset Risk Management solution, announced it will be supporting the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Sepio will provide the agency with hardware asset visibility and vulnerability assessment.

By working with CISA, Sepio will provide continuous and comprehensive asset and risk visibility to the agency and the ability to identify assets and vulnerabilities on their infrastructure.

"We are humbled to have been chosen to support CISA," said Chen Ben Eliyahu, VP of Business Development at Sepio. "We feel asset visibility is vital to operationalizing cybersecurity and thwarting attacks in the never-ending fight to avoid breaches. A clear picture of assets — including knowing which devices are on a network and everything about those devices — is significant across various critical industries. One can only control what one can see and remain aware of constantly. This development shows that CISA recognized our mission, how it aligns with their directive and our capabilities in this space."

